Hurricanes Place Former Bruins Defenseman on Waivers: Any Interest?

A former Boston Bruins blueliner is now available to any team willing to claim him. The Carolina Hurricanes released a statement today confirming they have activated Jordan Staal from injured reserve and have placed defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers.

Reilly spent three seasons with the Bruins, from 2020-21 to 2022-23. He played 95 games in Boston, scoring four goals and adding 22 assists for 26 points with a plus-6 rating. He was a somewhat steady, offensive-minded depth defenseman for the Bruins, and his production remained consistent over that stretch.

He eventually went down to the Providence Bruins before linking up with the Florida Panthers. He played two games there, moved on to the New York Islanders and eventually the Hurricanes.

Would Another Team Pick Up Reilly? Would the Bruins?

Reilly has appeared in eight games for the Hurricanes this season, recording two assists and a plus-4 rating. His last appearance came on Oct. 18 against the Calgary Flames, and he has been a healthy scratch since, so the waiver decision isn’t a surprise.

Head coach Rod Brind’Amour addressed the move candidly. “It’s the business part of hockey,” he said. “We love Mike Reilly, but you can only have so many guys on the roster. It’s really a tough part of hockey. Really, what happened, with Niki being out, Juuso came in and kind of took a step. It is what it is.”

Reilly’s production in Carolina has been solid when he’s played. He posted one goal, nine points, and a plus-11 rating in 42 games for the Hurricanes during the 2024-25 season, which makes him a reasonable depth option for teams looking for help on the back end.

If no team claims Reilly, he could clear waivers and be assigned to the AHL, though that depends on his contract status and Carolina’s plans. For now, any club with an open spot on its blue line can pick him up at no cost beyond his salary.

The Bruins don’t particularly need him. Given their hot start to the season (13-6-1), they have a full slate of defensemen, and adding another contract for a depth guy makes little sense. Then again, at $850K, you can never have too many quality NHL players on your roster.

Bruins Might Be Waiting for a Bigger Fish

Perhaps the Bruins would be better served waiting to take a bigger swing. They are reportedly watching as storylines unfold on some bigger fish, and they have two first-rounders they might be willing to move if the opportunity to drastically improve the team presents itself.