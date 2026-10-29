Alex Tuch’s Hot Capitals Start Haunting the Sabres

Last season, the Buffalo Sabres authored one of the great turnarounds in recent NHL history, going on an incredible run from the midpoint of December to winning their division for the first time since 2007 and returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011.

After beating the divisional rival Boston Bruins in the opening round of the postseason, the Sabres lost a heartbreaking seven-game series to the rival Montreal Canadiens.

Unfortunately, they were not able to retain the services of forward Alex Tuch, a Western New York native, as they didn’t agree on a new contract; they flipped him to the Washington Capitals in return for David Kampf and a 3rd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

And so far, thanks to his red-hot start to the season, Tuch is making Buffalo wish that they’d have been able to retain him.

Alex Tuch Is Haunting The Buffalo Sabres With His Red-Hot Start In Washington With The Capitals

After scoring twice in Wednesday’s victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuch is now up to nine goals on the season, a pace of 69 goals over 84 games.

Adding insult to injury was the fact that Tuch scored the overtime game-winning goal in his first contest against the Sabres earlier this month, beating ex-teammate Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a wicked wrist shot from the slot; he’d also scored earlier in regulation.

It’s offense that the Sabres, who have gotten off to another inconsistent start to the season, could certainly use right now.

With each goal that Tuch scores, the more the Sabres will be left wishing that they could have worked out a new contract agreement.

Alex Tuch Said It Was Special To Score Against His Former Club

For Tuch, scoring twice – including the game-winning OT goal – against his old team was a good feeling.

“It feels pretty good,” Tuch said in the locker room afterward via The Athletic. “No, it feels really good. I really loved playing for the Sabres and I think everybody knows that. When you play against your former team — I’ve done it a couple times — you always want to score. To be able to get the game-winner was pretty special.”