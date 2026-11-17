The Buffalo Sabres may be in a freefall, but that doesn’t mean the players are going into panic mode just yet.

Buffalo hasn’t scored in five periods. They are 0-3-1 in their last four games, and 1-4-1 in their last six. They have been outscored 17-6 in that four-game streak.

For a team playing in a division that has five surefire playoff contenders at the quarter-way mark of the season, it’s easy to push the panic button. But neither Mattias Samuelsson nor the Sabres have reached the point of no return.

Via Justin Alpert of Sabres.com, Samuelsson said, “Long year. It’s only a couple games. We play 84 for a reason. A lot of hockey left to be played, so I don’t think there’s much panic or worry about it.”

While it has been more than “a couple games,” Samuelsson is otherwise correct. On Tuesday, Buffalo will play its 21st game and conclude its first quarter. There is still plenty of time to get going.

If recent history is anything to go by, one quarter of the season doesn’t mean much to Buffalo. Through their first 20 games last season, Buffalo was 7-9-4, with 18 points. A month later, they were the hottest team in hockey.

Samuelsson Remains Confident Despite Sabres’ Recent Struggles

Samuelsson especially has every right to be confident. He was an integral part of Buffalo’s outburst in 2025-26. Long considered a defensive defenseman with limited offensive upside, Samuelsson burst onto the scene with 41 points and 13 goals in 78 games. He ended the year with an eye-popping plus-41. The latter number was by far the best on the team.

This season? Samuelsson has been enjoying an encore presentation, with 11 points, two goals, and a plus-3 in 20 games. It’s happening despite Buffalo ranking 24th in goals scored with 55, and seemingly forgetting what made them so high-octane last season when they finished fifth in scoring with 283 goals.

Should the Sabres figure things out again? Expect Samuelsson to be an integral part. He has every reason to be confident in this group, given how deep they are.

Tage Thompson (21 points) is as good as ever. Jack Quinn (19 points) is breaking out. Ditto for Owen Power (15 points). Zach Benson (15 points) has turned into the team’s top playmaker. Those are just a few names worth mentioning alongside Samuelsson.

Buffalo Faces Mounting Pressure To Rediscover Offense

Despite Samuelsson’s optimism — optimism he can confidently back up — Buffalo still has its issues. For one, they haven’t figured out their offensive regression this season, and have shown no signs of doing so.

For another, this isn’t the same Atlantic Division as 2025-26. The Montreal Canadiens have taken another step forward. So have the Ottawa Senators. The Tampa Bay Lightning are in vintage form.

Then, there are the Florida Panthers, who could be more dangerous than ever once they are fully healthy again.

Samuelsson has every right to be confident, but the Sabres need more urgency this season if they plan on being serious contenders when 2026 fades into 2027. That means settling their issues on Tuesday night when they face the Philadelphia Flyers. If they can, then the Sabres can also build on any success they enjoy on Tuesday.