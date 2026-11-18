The Buffalo Sabres needed somebody to take a no-nonsense approach following Tuesday’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Buffalo started the season hot and gained momentum with a three-game winning streak heading into November. They had a four-game point streak, and skated away with at least a point in eight of their final nine contests in October.

Nothing has gone right in November, and Buffalo looks like a completely different team. Following their loss to Philadelphia, the Sabres are now 1-5-1 in November, and 0-4-1 in their last five.

Per Justin Alpert of Sabres.com, Tage Thompson offered words of wisdom. Words that everyone wearing a blue and gold uniform must take to heart. Tage said:

“There’s no way out of it except through it. You’ve just got to dig yourself out of it. You can’t look for excuses or wait for something to change.”

In other words, Buffalo needs to take it upon itself if they’re going to claw their way out of this early-season hole that keeps getting deeper as November wears on. One way to get out of this situation? Start producing more as a unit, as opposed to hinging everything on Tage.

It also means reverting to the team they were in 2025-26.

Buffalo’s 2025-26 Team Had One Massive Advantage Over The Current Group

It is impossible not to stress the one major positive here: Buffalo was in this situation one year ago through Nov. 17, 2025. They started the season 7-8-4, before embarking on a 43-15-5 run in their final 63 contests.

On paper, Buffalo looks like an eerily similar hockey team. They are averaging 28.0 shots per game compared to 28.2 during those final 63 games in 2025-26. The Sabres also boast a better Corsi For Percentage at 5-on-5 in 2026-27, 53.6 compared to 50.4.

Through their first 21 games, Buffalo’s offensive-zone starting percentage is a healthy 53.0 compared to 47.8 in their last 63 contests in 2025-26. By a few means, the 2026-27 Sabres should be better.

Yes, they are missing Alex Tuch, who is now with the Washington Capitals. But that shouldn’t account for Buffalo’s meltdown in Nov. 2026.

They have emerging talents like Zach Benson and Noah Ostlund to take Tuch’s place. Ditto for breakout players like Jack Quinn. So this isn’t about losing Tuch to Washington.

Buffalo did two things in 2025-26’s final 63 games that they haven’t done this season — they converted more chances, scoring 3.7 goals per game as opposed to 2.8 so far in 2026-27. They were also more effective on the power play, converting 20.2 percent of the time.

Sabres Must Take Collective Action To Stop Early-Season Skid

For Tage Thompson and Co., it’s all about playing better when they have the man advantage and converting more chances at 5-on-5 and at even strength. Improving in those two areas alone, even slightly, will start reshaping Buffalo’s narrative.

Three of Buffalo’s losses in November have come by a goal. In their two-goal loss to the Stars, Buffalo allowed Dallas to score twice. That, too, was a winnable matchup.

It’s time for the Sabres to buckle down and, as Tage said, “can’t look for excuses.” If Buffalo collectively plays their game and makes the most out of high-quality chances, they can end their current slump immediately.

Every player in the lineup must start pulling their own weight. That doesn’t look like it has happened this month.