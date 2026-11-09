Sabres Quietly Have One of NHL’s Best Players

After shocking the NHL last season by finishing tops in the Eastern Conference, the Buffalo Sabres have experienced a mini-hangover in 2026-27.

Starting netminder Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen has struggled. So have players like Josh Norris and Josh Doan.

Overall, Buffalo is 21st overall in goals scored, middle of the pack in terms of goals against, and their special teams play has been subpar.

However, one of their young forwards is quietly putting together a dominant campaign.

Zach Benson’s Underlying Numbers Stack Up With the NHL’s Best

Zach Benson isn’t necessarily the first name that comes to mind when discussing the league’s most impactful forwards. But, a closer look at his underlying numbers suggests he’s becoming an extremely valuable player in Buffalo.

The 21-year-old winger has quietly put together an impressive start to the 2026-27 campaign, recording 15 points (2 goals, 13 assists) through his first 17 games.

While those numbers don’t scream ‘superstar,’ his underlying metrics paint a different picture.

The Sabres have controlled 62.1 per cent of shot attempts with Benson on the ice so far this season. That total ranks sixth-best among all NHLers, behind only four Carolina Hurricanes players and Jack Hughes.

Buffalo controlling shots to that degree with Benson on the ice is even more compelling when you consider that, as a team, they’re controlling less than 50% of shot attempts at five-on-five.

Benson’s shot-attempt differential relative to his team is +13.1 per cent. The only NHLers who are better are Artemi Panarin and four members of the top-heavy Edmonton Oilers (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin and Evan Bouchard).

Buffalo also outscored opponents 18-6 during Benson’s five-on-five minutes. Without Benson on the ice, the Sabres are being outscored 27-17.

Benson’s ability to create turnovers and generate offence has made him an important piece of Buffalo’s attack, regardless of which linemates he’s playing alongside.

Tage Thompson has certainly noticed.

“I wouldn’t say I’m impressed, because it’s what I expect from him,” Thompson told the media back on Nov. 2.

“He’s a high-energy guy, buzzsaw on the ice, does such a good job stripping guys of pucks and creating turnovers, and when he has the puck on his stick, he’s got the skill and the IQ to make plays.”

Sabres clearly believe in Benson

Benson did get off to a quiet start offensively, with just one assist in his first five games.

Since then, he’s collected at least a point in 10 of the last 12 contests.

His point totals, coupled with the Sabres dominating possession with him on the ice, have him ranked as a top-10 player in the NHL, according to Hockey Stat Cards.

“He’s such a talented player,” Kekäläinen said back in September. “We always talk about having the instincts and the hockey sense for the game and the heart to compete, and he has all of those.”

So far this season, Benson is building off of a 2026 postseason performance where he truly cemented himself as a burgeoning star in the NHL.

And, maybe if he was scoring more, people would pay attention. Benson has an individual expected goals total of 7.12. However, he’s scored just twice this season.

If he continues his strong play though, the goals will surely come.

Now, if only his success could rub off on some of his struggling Sabres teammates.