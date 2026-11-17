The Buffalo Sabres may be going with the hot hand in Tuesday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers.

On Tuesday, Rachel Lenzi shared that “Alex Lyon is in the starter’s net here at Xfinity Mobile Arena.”

This heavily implies that Alex Lyon will be the starter for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup. Expect him to man the net unless something changes before the opening faceoff.

Since making his season debut, Lyon has yet to win, skating into Tuesday night with a 0-1-1 record. But he has posted a .909 save percentage, a 2.48 GAA, and a .500 quality starts percentage.

Lyon’s last appearance came against a solid Dallas Stars team, and he did his job. He allowed two goals on 28 shots, good for a .933 save percentage.

The problem? Buffalo did an abysmal job getting any offense going, and they became yet another team Dallas shut out in this young season. That led to an alarming quip from Lyon postgame.

If Buffalo’s skaters can’t put the puck into the net, then Lyon could be part of a rare double shutout, and it still wouldn’t matter. Maybe Tuesday is when they will finally get going.

Sabres’ Projected Lines And Pairings Against Flyers, Nov. 17

Paul Hamilton shared how Buffalo lined up in practice on Monday, Nov. 16, with Jiri Kulich centering Zach Benson and Tage Thompson. This will be Kulich’s 13th appearance this season. He has 13:10 of average total ice time heading into Tuesday night.

Josh Norris, Peyton Krebs, and Josh Doan look like they will take the second line. Krebs has been one of the more complete players on the team so far, with 10 points, 51 faceoff wins, 42 hits, and 14:28 of average total ice time.

Ryan McLeod, Noah Ostlund, and Jack Quinn appear slated for the third line. Ostlund has quietly worked his way up to being tied for fifth place on the team in points, with 11.

One note: NHL.com’s projected lineups had the Ostlund line listed second, and the Krebs line listed third. So these lines could flip-flop.

Beck Malenstyn, Tyson Kozak, and Jason Zucker are the projected fourth line. With 12:30 of average total ice time, Zucker looks like he is heading into a lower-line role.

Owen Power and Conor Timmons lined up as the top pairing. Power is third on the team with 15 points in 20 games and is looking more like a former number-one pick.

Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson are the slated second pairing. Samuelsson recently shared words of confidence regarding the team’s current slump.

As with the forward lines, NHL.com had Dahlin and Samuelsson listed first, and Power and Timmons second. These are another two groups that could flip.

Finally, Olen Zellweger looks to be lining up alongside Zach Metsa. Zellweger has averaged 19:13 of ice time so far in his first season with the Sabres.

Buffalo Must Take Advantage Of Its Opportunity On Tuesday

The Sabres are facing a Flyers team that has primarily struggled offensively, with 53 goals scored in 23 games. That number is good for a meager 2.30 goals per game.

While Lyon is most likely to man the crease to try to keep Philadelphia in check, the skaters must take advantage of the Flyers’ weak defense and goaltending. Philadelphia has allowed 76 goals this season, or 3.30 per game.

This is the opportunity the Sabres need to take advantage of if they plan on getting back on track as soon as possible. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. EST.