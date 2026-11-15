Sabres Goalie Makes Alarming Admission After Latest Loss

The Buffalo Sabres‘ skid continued in the worst way, and goaltender Alex Lyon let his feelings be known following the matchup.

Buffalo looked lethargic in their 2-0 shutout loss against the Dallas Stars. Dallas outshot Buffalo 30-22. Despite the loss, Lyon collected Third-Star honors. He finished the game with a .933 save percentage and a 2.06 GAA.

Lyon’s performance was notable for a few reasons. While he has only been in the net for two regular-season games since returning from injury, he has been exceptional in both contests. Meanwhile, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis have been other stories.

The problem? Buffalo hasn’t given Lyon much help, scoring just twice in his two games. Add that to the current four-game meltdown, and Lyon is justified in his postgame comments.

Via Justin Alpert of Sabres.com, Lyon said after the game:

“It’s difficult. Can’t [BS] the position we’re in, to be honest with you. Kind of feels like we’re on a precipice a little bit. Every team goes through these times throughout the course of the season, and good teams, mentally strong teams, find a way through it, these tough times.”

If there is good news, the Sabres are 1-for-1 during Lyon’s tenure with the team. This time last season, Buffalo found itself in a similar position, and it persisted into December. Then, they won the Atlantic Division.

Alex Lyon’s Comments Sound The Alarm For The Sabres

Still, it is mid-November and the Sabres are a month and a half into their 2026-27 season. Instead of repeating what happened throughout the early stages of 2025-26, Buffalo needed to take the next step. They haven’t done that.

With the loss, the Sabres are now 8-8-4. They also didn’t just let the Stars sweep them on Saturday. Dallas shut them out in both contests, with the first coming on Oct. 8.

Even if Lyon proves to be the answer again at goaltender this season, the burning question should be this: Did Alex Tuch take Buffalo’s high-octane offense with him to Washington?

Heading into Saturday night’s matchup, Buffalo ranked 22nd in the league with 55 goals scored. Following Saturday night? Those 55 goals in 20 games average to just 2.75 per contest. That is 231 goals across an 84-game season for a team that scored 283 last year, good for fifth in the league.

Therefore, Lyon is right to say the Sabres are “on a precipice” until they prove otherwise.

Buffalo Failed To Play To Strengths On Saturday

The Sabres have been a better road team this season. Their loss on Saturday dropped them to 4-2-4 on the road, compared to their 4-6-0 record at home.

If they want to break out of this slump, the rest of November would be a good time to bust out of it. Buffalo has four more road games on this trip and throughout the rest of November. If they can play to their strengths in opposing arenas, then this four-game skid and Lyon’s comments will be a distant memory.

It will also build momentum to close out the month at home in their final two games before a pivotal December arrives.