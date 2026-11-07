Carolina Hurricanes Dealt Positive Alexander Nikishin News Before Blackhawks Game

After a short two-game road swing earlier this week, the Carolina Hurricanes are returning home for a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday evening.

Carolina split their recent road trip and still have a comfortable lead atop the Metro Division.

According to reports/sources, the Canes may be getting some reinforcements on Saturday in the form of defenseman Alexander Nikishin, who has yet to record any time on the ice with the Hurricanes this season after signing a one-year deal at the end of last month.

Alexander Nikishin’s Positive Update Sets Up Potential Season Debut

Per @HurricanesReport on Instagram, Alexander Nikishin was seen at morning skate on Saturday alongside Shayne Gostisbehere. They wrote:

“BREAKING: Alexander Nikishin is skating alongside Shayne Gostisbehere at morning skate and taking power play reps, signaling a season debut tonight against Chicago.”

Nikishin also noted to reporters during morning skate: “I’m ready. You’ll see”

His status for Saturday’s game won’t technically be revealed until a couple of hours before puck drop, but it sounds like Nikishin is ready to return to the fold for Carolina.

Getting Nikishin back to the lineup is good news for Carolina, as all Caniacs are intrigued to see what he can bring to the blue line this season after a solid rookie campaign in 2025-26.

Everyone understands the drama surrounding Nikishin and his trade request, but it sounds like Nikishin and the Hurricanes organization are on the same page, and while the Canes are off to an incredible start, adding Nikishin shouldn’t slow them down, but only strengthen their rotation.

Taking a Quick Look at the Carolina Hurricanes Right Now…

The Carolina Hurricanes are 13-3-2 through their first 18 games this season, which is good for 28 points.

That leads the National Hockey League, and while there was some chatter about how the Canes would handle the proverbial “Stanley Cup hangover”, the Canes have squashed that narrative.

Sebastian Aho is off to a great start, Logan Stankoven is top-10 in the NHL in goals scored, and Jackson Blake is on a point/game pace.