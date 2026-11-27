The Carolina Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the NHL, and they are expected to take “big swings” ahead of the trade deadline.

Carolina won the Stanley Cup last season and could repeat as champions once again this year. The team has the best record in the NHL’s Eastern Conference, and there is no reason to think that this stacked team can’t make another postseason run.

But just because Carolina is playing so well right now, don’t expect Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky to rest on his laurels, as the Carolina general manager is expected to take “big swings” ahead of the trade deadline.

Carolina Will Be Busy Ahead of Trade Deadline

According to The Athletic’s Cory Lavalette, look for Carolina to be an “aggressive buyer” ahead of the trade deadline as they look to stack their team for another deep postseason run.

“The Hurricanes are off to an incredible start and again look like the class of the Eastern Conference and NHL. After battling several injuries to start the season, Carolina is fully healthy, which should provide a better idea of just how good the team can be this season. Armed with cap space and plenty of assets, the Hurricanes will surely be in on any players they feel can make them better for the postseason, and GM Eric Tulsky isn’t afraid to take big swings to improve his team,” Lavalette wrote.

How Can Carolina Improve Their Team?

The Hurricanes have an incredible hockey team, one that is a proven winner and one that could very well repeat as Stanley Cup champions yet again.

However, Tulsky is an extremely aggressive GM, so look for him to try to improve his team ahead of the playoffs.

One player who has been connected to Carolina is Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson, a three-time Norris Trophy winner and the NHL’s best defenseman.

Karlsson is on a rebuilding team and in the final season of his contract, so Pittsburgh is fully expected to deal him. Armed with cap space and trade assets, look for Tulsky to take a run at acquiring Karlsson.