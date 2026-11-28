The Carolina Hurricanes have the assets and the cap space to make a massive trade for Simon Edvinsson should they work the phones.

Elliotte Friedman of 32 Thoughts also recently indicated Carolina is interested, saying, “I think Carolina has interest. You know how Carolina does business. They put a value on things, and they’re like, ‘this is how we feel,’ but I think they’re in there.”

Per Bruce Garrioch of the Toronto Sun, “A league executive told the Toronto Sun on Wednesday that the Wings are seeking two top prospects, a roster player and a pick in exchange for Edvinsson.”

Carolina has more than enough of those assets to make a trade happen. While Carolina is already deep in its defensive rotation with Shayne Gostisbehere and Alexander Nikishin playing bottom-pairing minutes, Edvinsson remains a high-end young defenseman. He could also have the potential to help a team like Carolina reach dynasty mode.

Edvinsson must sign a contract by Dec. 1 to remain eligible to play this season. Detroit could sign him to a short-term deal similar to the one-year, $3 million deal Nikishin signed with Carolina to keep exploring trade opportunities.

Hurricanes Trade Pitch Would Fulfill All Of Detroit’s Requirements

In this pitch, Carolina would give up:

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (10-team no-trade list)

2028 first-round pick (own)

Felix Unger-Sorum

Dominik Badinka

Detroit would give up:

Simon Edvinsson

This would help both teams in several ways. For Carolina, they would land another franchise defenseman who they can sign to a lucrative long-term deal. With Gostisbehere and Jalen Chatfield in the final years of their contracts, and with the jury still out on Nikishin, Edvinsson solves one of those problems.

Trading Edvinsson To Carolina Would Give Detroit A Golden Opportunity In Retool

For Detroit, the trade would let them further build with high-end assets, while getting a roster player in Kotkaniemi who could help them out. Kotkaniemi’s 10-team no-trade list could be a dealbreaker, but if Detroit isn’t on the list, then the coast is clear.

Shedding Kotkaniemi’s $4.820 million cap hit would also add to Carolina’s $7,328,670 of projected cap space. That would give Carolina more than enough room to ink Edvinsson long-term.

Like Kirby Dach — acquired by Detroit in the Dylan Larkin trade — Kotkaniemi provides the veteran presence. With 11 points and five goals in 21 games, he is also seeing a career resurgence.

Unger-Sorum has been one of Carolina’s top prospects. He has 11 points and two goals in 16 games this season with the Chicago Wolves. Unger-Sorum broke out last season, when he recorded 66 points and 17 goals in 72 games.

Badinka would bring size and two-way ability that Detroit would lose with Edvinsson. Badinka recorded 14 points and six goals in 2025-26 with the Wolves.

The 2028 first would fulfill the draft pick requirement.

Why Carolina And Detroit Could Accept This Hypothetical Pitch

It would set both teams up long-term. If there is one weakness facing Carolina, it is that they don’t have enough young blueliners signed to long-term deals. Currently, K’Andre Miller is the only defenseman under 30 signed to a long-term deal into the 2030s.

Jaccob Slavin, like Miller, is signed until 2033. But he is 32 and will be heading into the more advanced stages of his career at some point during that contract term.

Further, with Nikishin’s long-term future with the team still unclear, acquiring Edvinsson would give them a potential long-term answer.

As for Detroit, they would keep building with talent nearing NHL readiness. Unger-Sorum has already seen NHL games, and Badinka could get there next season. Badinka would also join talents like Axel Sandin-Pellikka in Grand Rapids.

Unger-Sorum would join a prospects pool that includes high-end forwards like Michael Hage, Max Plante, and Nate Danielson, among others. He could further add to the ongoing retooling project featuring younger players. One that could ultimately flip the script sooner rather than later.

Overall, both teams could win out.