The Carolina Hurricanes remain one of the hottest early-season teams in NHL history, with a 20-3-3 record. But the start has drawn criticism.

Every successful pro sports team will run into its fair share of critics. Carolina is no exception, but Sebastian Aho set the record straight.

Via Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News, Aho said of the critics:

“I don’t know who’s saying that, but it’s just kind of irrelevant. We don’t really think too much ahead or behind whatever. We just try to take care of the each and every day at the time and tonight was a good win and now we move on.”

Canes Country also pointed out the criticisms before Saturday’s game.

Carolina Has Been Relatively Dominant Against Playoff-Caliber Teams

Against teams currently in a playoff spot heading into Sunday, the Hurricanes are 10-1-3. That said, 23 of their 43 points have come against potential playoff contenders. Some of those teams, like the Edmonton Oilers, are surefire contenders, barring an unforeseen collapse.

Regardless, they have an .821 points percentage against teams in a top three spot in their respective divisions, or in a wild card spot. Carolina’s strength of schedule may be lower, but half of their wins have come against teams in their respective conference’s top eight.

Against teams not currently in a playoff spot, Carolina is 10-2-0. That gives them an .833 points percentage, slightly higher than opponents who are at least slotted into the wild card.

The Timing Is More Significant Considering The Hurricanes’ Recent Outings

What’s more interesting? Three of Carolina’s last four wins have come against the Oilers, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Ottawa Senators.

Edmonton and Ottawa are leading their respective divisions.

Their other win in that span came against the New York Rangers. While New York is currently not one of the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference, they are two points outside of a wild card, with 29 points.

If anything, Carolina has been cleaning up the few remaining criticisms people can point to. Maybe that strength of schedule was significantly lower than most, if not all, of the league’s other 31 teams.

But it doesn’t matter, following Carolina’s winning streak over the past seven days against three, if not four, playoff-caliber opponents.

League Champions Will Always Draw Criticism

Aho responded to the criticism well, implying that the team simply sticks to the present moment. In many ways, it’s the 84 one-game season mentality.

Should Carolina keep defeating some of the league’s best teams like Edmonton and Ottawa, critics will still find something to talk about. That comes with the territory of being a defending Stanley Cup Champion.

As for facing and beating the best of easier opponents, it shows that the Hurricanes are beating teams they’re supposed to beat. Great teams rarely let opponents of a lesser caliber beat them. Carolina has been holding up that end of the deal more often than not.

Carolina’s next four games will be against opponents not currently in a playoff spot. If they beat them, chances are, the critics will talk. Even if the Hurricanes have done their due diligence against playoff-caliber opponents.