Hurricanes Have a ‘Ton of Interest’ in Penguins Erik Karlsson

The Carolina Hurricanes have a “ton of interest” in acquiring Pittsburgh Penguins star defenseman Erik Karlsson.

The Hurricanes are the defending NHL Stanley Cup champions, but that isn’t stopping GM Eric Tulsky from trying to beef up the club’s defense. To that end, don’t be surprised if the Hurricanes trade for Karlsson.

Hurricanes Interested in Erik Karlsson

Speaking on TSN’s Insider Trading segment, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed the Hurricanes are interested in trading for Karlsson, the three-time James Norris Memorial Trophy winner and the NHL’s top defenseman.

“The Penguins are gonna be sellers, he’s got a full, no-move clause, so all roads lead through Karlsson and his agent. My understanding is that his camp will convene with Kyle Dubas, the GM of the Penguins in the new year and figure out a pathway to where this is headed but one team to keep an eye on is the Carolina Hurricanes. They were the runners-up for Karlsson back in the summer of 23… had a ton of interest in him. I’m told they still do, and why wouldn’t they? They tried to sign John Carlson on July 1, Tampa swooped in and got him instead, but it tells you about maybe the one need that the Stanley Cup champions field, maybe they still have similar players… I expect the Hurricanes to be bidders if and when the Penguins open up,” LeBrun said (via ProHockeyRumors).

Erik Karlsson Having Another Great Season

Although he is 36, Karlsson is aging like a fine wine and is having yet another great season for the Penguins.

This season, Karlsson has played in 19 games for Pittsburgh and has scored 3 goals and 16 assists for a point-per-game pace.

He is a former Norris Trophy winner with the Ottawa Senators (twice) and the San Jose Sharks (once) and will be a Hockey Hall of Famer one day.

However, one thing has eluded Karlsson during his career, which is a Stanley Cup.

With Pittsburgh in a retooling phase, it makes more sense to trade Karlsson to a contender like the Hurricanes, where he can finally get the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup.