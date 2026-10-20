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Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands $70 Million Forward, Offloads Nikishin & More

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Alexander Nikishin
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MONTREAL, CANADA - MAY 27: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes reacts during the second period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on May 27, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes have a massive trade chip on their hands: Alexander Nikishin.

The time to put him to use is coming.

According to an NHL insider, they could strike a deal with the Philadelphia Flyers and acquire their $70 million forward.

Hurricanes Could Swap Nikishin for Flyers’ Travis Konecny

Travis Konecny
GettyELMONT, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on April 03, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report released his top trade proposals for the 29-year-old Travis Konecny and named the Hurricanes as one of his top five destinations.

Konecny is now in the midst of his 11th NHL season. His entire career has been spent in Philadelphia.

So far this season, he has skated in five games and is riding a 0-3-3 performance.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he posted a 27-41-68 performance through 77 games.

He brings veteran experience to the ice, but with the Flyers’ disappointing season thus far, they could be looking to part ways with him.

Enter Nikishin… and prospect Charlie Cerrato with a first-round pick.

Alexander Nikishin
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 13: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with the puck during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 13, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Of course, 25-year-old Nikishin, who has been caught up in a variety of trade rumors as of late, is the primary headliner here.

Last season, he skated in 81 games and went 11-22-33.

This would be a tough crew to ship out, but at this point, few expect Nikishin to stay in Carolina.

What Would the Hurricanes Be Losing in Nikishin?

Alexander Nikishin
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 02: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes looks on during the second period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on March 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

As noted by Gretz, “Nikishin is their most obvious trade chip, especially as he remains unsigned as a restricted free agent, and they would almost certainly like to move him. The most likely trade involving Nikishin is some sort of three-team deal involving Connor Hellebuyck going to the Hurricanes, but adding another goal-scoring option to what is already one of the deepest rosters in the NHL could be a good way to set themselves up for a repeat Stanley Cup run.

“Nikishin is also at an age that would fit in well with some of the Flyers’ young core group of forwards, specifically Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone.”

Alexander Nikishin
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 09: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes looks on during the first period of the game against the New Jersey Devils at Lenovo Center on October 09, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Aside from the Flyers, Nikishin’s name has been floating in rumors around the St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames and the Nashville Predators, among an exhaustive list of others.

Of course, many of these rumors are purely speculative — official moves have yet to be made.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands $70 Million Forward, Offloads Nikishin & More

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