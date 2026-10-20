Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands $70 Million Forward, Offloads Nikishin & More

The Carolina Hurricanes have a massive trade chip on their hands: Alexander Nikishin.

The time to put him to use is coming.

According to an NHL insider, they could strike a deal with the Philadelphia Flyers and acquire their $70 million forward.

Hurricanes Could Swap Nikishin for Flyers’ Travis Konecny

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report released his top trade proposals for the 29-year-old Travis Konecny and named the Hurricanes as one of his top five destinations.

Konecny is now in the midst of his 11th NHL season. His entire career has been spent in Philadelphia.

So far this season, he has skated in five games and is riding a 0-3-3 performance.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he posted a 27-41-68 performance through 77 games.

He brings veteran experience to the ice, but with the Flyers’ disappointing season thus far, they could be looking to part ways with him.

Enter Nikishin… and prospect Charlie Cerrato with a first-round pick.

Of course, 25-year-old Nikishin, who has been caught up in a variety of trade rumors as of late, is the primary headliner here.

Last season, he skated in 81 games and went 11-22-33.

This would be a tough crew to ship out, but at this point, few expect Nikishin to stay in Carolina.

What Would the Hurricanes Be Losing in Nikishin?

As noted by Gretz, “Nikishin is their most obvious trade chip, especially as he remains unsigned as a restricted free agent, and they would almost certainly like to move him. The most likely trade involving Nikishin is some sort of three-team deal involving Connor Hellebuyck going to the Hurricanes, but adding another goal-scoring option to what is already one of the deepest rosters in the NHL could be a good way to set themselves up for a repeat Stanley Cup run.

“Nikishin is also at an age that would fit in well with some of the Flyers’ young core group of forwards, specifically Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone.”

Aside from the Flyers, Nikishin’s name has been floating in rumors around the St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames and the Nashville Predators, among an exhaustive list of others.

Of course, many of these rumors are purely speculative — official moves have yet to be made.