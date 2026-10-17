NHL Insider Reveals Flyers Coach Rick Tocchet’s Job Security

The Philadelphia Flyers have gotten off to a miserable start this season, having failed to win a single game in their first nine contests of 2026-27, their worst start in franchise history.

It’s especially jarring for a franchise that was expected to take the next step this year after not only returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs earlier this spring, but advancing to the second round after a thrilling six-game victory over the in-state rival Pittsburgh Penguins in the ECQF.

Right now, the topic of head coach Rick Tocchet’s job security is a hot one in Philadelphia sports circles, and understandably so.

NHL Insider Sheds Light on Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach Rick Tocchet’s Job Security After Woeful Start

Earlier in the week, NHL Insider Anthony Di Marco of The Daily Faceoff reported that he’s heard Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet isn’t in danger of losing his job – at least, not yet.

“Fwiw Tocchet’s job isn’t in trouble, I’m told. Don’t expect an imminent coaching change for PHI,” Di Marco wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

And immediately, there were varied reactions from fans.

“0-5-2 (0-7) start, what has Tocchet done to deserve this level of job security? 😂,” one fan exclaimed.

This fan said, “He probably has to go MacLean level futility to be fired before Christmas anyway. That probably doesn’t happen.”

Another fan wrote, “If this is true(and it could just be the standard Vote of Confidence prior to firing), you should just stop watching the Flyers. Come back when they’re serious.”

Finally, this fan said, “OK, well then i hope they enjoy empty seats, opposing fan takeovers and people just not watching their horrible product. Once it finally hits Comcast bottom line then they’ll make changes.”

The Flyers Are Off To Their Worst Start In Team History

The Flyers, who entered the NHL as an expansion club in 1967, have never gone winless through the first nine games of a season before in their history.

Needless to say, if the losses continue piling up, Flyers GM Daniel Briere may feel he has no choice but to start making considerable changes, which potentially could include going in a different coaching direction.

The Flyers are next in action on Saturday evening at home against the Ottawa Senators.