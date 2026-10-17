Nashville Predators Lineup News Emerges Ahead of Blues Matchup

The Nashville Predators will end their three-game homestand tonight with a game against the St. Louis Blues.

So far, the Nashville Predators have lost back-to-back games at home by a combined score of 8-4. In their most recent loss on Thursday night, Nashville saw Steven Stamkos score with less than a second remaining in regulation to force overtime.

St. Louis comes to town as they conclude a three-game road trip. So far, they’ve gone 1-1 with a 7-2 win on Tuesday in Ottawa and then a 5-4 loss on Thursday night in Minnesota.

Blues forwards Mason McTavish and Pius Suter lead the team with four points apiece on their trip. Defenseman Cam Fowler also has four assists and has been a big part of the Blues’ offensive production.

Nashville Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette told radio play-by-play voice Pete Weber that he hasn’t decided if he wants to dress seven defensemen tonight.

The Predators had an optional skate before the game and saw goalie Juuse Saros off the ice first. Justus Annunen, who was taken off injured reserve on Tuesday, was on the ice as well and is expected to back up Saros.

Nashville’s defense is still settling in this season

The Nashville Predators blue line continues to be fluid and has seen several different pairings. Defenseman Nick Perbix is one of the D-men trying to prove he still belongs with the organization and mentioned that he’s not fazed by all of the moving parts.

“No matter if the plan is to switch it up or not, you’re going to end up playing with different people. You kind of always have to be prepared to play with anyone in the lineup,” Perbix said.

Perbix has often been paired with Brady Skjei on the blue line and has been playing on the penalty kill with him too.

“Trying to not rest on the laurels of the success that we’ve had recently, but try to build off it,” Perbix said about the penalty kill. “Create more of a challenge for the other teams.”

Tonight, it’s expected that the Predators will dress six defensemen. Should they go with seven, then Jack Ahcan and Ilya Lyubushkin are the other options for Brunette on the blue line.

Nashville has yet to dress Lyubushkin. He’s been a healthy scratch in every game this season. Now that Jayden Struble has established himself, it will be less likely to see Lyubushkin and Ahcan moving forward.

Justin Barron’s first game back in Nashville

After making it through most of the Nashville Predators training camp, defenseman Justin Barron is back in town for the first time as a visitor.

St. Louis claimed Barron off waivers on September 27 and has played him in the last four games. Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said he’s been impressed with Barron since pairing him with veteran Colton Parayko.

“He’s been really good for us. He’s gone in and played really well,” Montgomery said. “So well that we can’t take him out. So, good on him.”

Now that Barron’s time in Nashville is behind him, he’s excited to be a Blue and make a difference on their blue line. It was a shock when he learned that Nashville was going to waive him.

“It was disappointing at the time. I came in wanting to be a part of that team and have an impact,” Barron said. “I was super thankful to be picked up by St. Louis, and the first couple of weeks have been awesome.”

Now Barron and the Blues can play spoiler for the Predators as they try to pick up a win in the final game of their homestand.