When Brett Kulak was traded by the Edmonton Oilers to the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of the Tristan Jarry trade, the Oilers took a lot of heat for dumping a serviceable defenseman to clear cap space. Kulak was a solid defenseman for the Oilers, but an afterthought in the trade. He eventually moved on to the Colorado Avalanche, where he signed a lucrative extension, showing they valued his ability far more than the Oilers or the Penguins did.

Recently, however, Kulak has been once again lumped into trade talk. Just not the kind that typically follows a player around.

Did The Oilers Win the Trade?

Any time a player struggles, it’s natural to do a little revisionist history. A post by Golden Hockey is now suggesting the Oilers actually won the trade, with Kulak taking a little heat because of his less-than-stellar numbers for the Avs this season.

The post points out Jarry’s 2026-27 numbers, including a .912 save percentage and 2.0 goals saved above expected. Meanwhile, Stuart Skinner—who was also part of the trade with the Penguins—is struggling in Winnipeg. His numbers with the Jets aren’t great. He’s got an .880 save percentage, and he’s 2.8 goals below on goals saved above expected.

Kulak has a -0.04 Box WAR, which is slightly below replacement level. That he’s “3rd worst on the Avs” means only two Colorado players rank lower on that stat. Wins Above Replacement estimates how many wins a player adds, or costs, compared with a freely available “replacement-level” player.

All of this is to say that the Oilers weren’t sure they’d made a good trade when the first season with Jarry turned out to be a disaster. Now that he’s bouncing back and the players they traded him for are struggling, they’re likely pretty happy.

Does Brett Kulak Deserve the Criticism?

Ryan O’Hara of The Hockey News writes, “That five-year deal the Avs gave Kulak to start the year is looking awfully shaky.” Pointing out that he hasn’t had a great start to the season, O’Hara admitted he believes Kulak will settle in.

Kulak signed a five-year deal worth $4.5 million per season. It wasn’t a contract the Oilers were willing to offer, and it looks as though the Avalanche might come to regret it as the season rolls along. He’s 32 years old, meaning that deal will be expiring when he’s 37.

As much as the cap hit might seem minimal as the ceiling climbs, Kulak’s numbers will need to improve for the Avalanche to feel as though they got a good deal when they offered him that extension.

And the more Jarry starts to look like a starter in Edmonton, the more the light gets shone on the players he was traded for, even if the Avalanche had nothing to do with the trade at the time.