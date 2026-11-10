Should Avalanche Make a Drastic Change To Their Best Defensive Duo?

Sometimes a hockey coach must do something he probably doesn’t want to do. Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar knows what he’s got in Cale Makar and Devon Toews. For years, they’ve been one of the NHL’s best defensive pairings. They skate well, move the puck beautifully, and seem to know where the other guy will be before he gets there.

They’ve been a big part of Colorado’s success, including the 2022 Stanley Cup championship. So why would Bednar consider breaking them up?

Well, the Avalanche have a problem, and it’s becoming difficult to ignore. They’re scoring plenty of goals, but they’re giving up far too many at the other end. At some point, something must change.

Avalanche Can’t Keep Winning Games by Outscoring Their Problems

Colorado is 9-6-2 through their first 17 games. That’s not a disaster, but giving up 55 goals is a concern. With 68 goals for, nobody can accuse them of having trouble finding the net. The problem is that they’re making life awfully difficult for their own goaltenders.

The 7-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets seems to have been the last straw. After that game, Bednar decided the defensive pairings needed attention.

Against Nashville, he separated Makar and Toews. Makar played with veteran Brett Kulak, while Toews was paired with younger defenceman Sam Malinski. Colorado still lost 3-2 in overtime, but the defence looked much more settled than it did against Columbus.

One game doesn’t prove the change has worked, of course. But there was enough there to make the experiment worth watching.

Bednar Is Trying to Get More Out of His Entire Defence

There’s a pretty good reason for the change. Makar is an outstanding offensive defenceman. He likes to jump into the play, carry the puck, and create things. That’s part of what makes him so valuable. But when he goes forward, someone has to be ready to cover what’s happening behind him.

Kulak can provide a more conservative presence. That could give Makar a little more freedom without leaving the Avalanche exposed every time he joins the attack.

On the other pairing, Toews brings experience and a steady presence alongside Malinski. The younger defenceman gets to work with someone who has seen just about everything the NHL can throw at him.

In other words, Bednar isn’t necessarily trying to make Makar or Toews better. He’s trying to spread out their effectiveness, helping four players instead of two.

The Change Might Have To Wait…

Given the injury concern for Cale Makar, splitting him and Toews might be a decision that needs to wait. It’s unclear if Makar will play Tuesday as the Avs head out on a four-game road trip starting in Toronto. He’ll travel with the team, but he’s a game-time decision.

If he is a go, then a decision will need to be made. Keep running the dynamic duo together or split them up?

The Avalanche still have plenty of talent and enough scoring ability to give any opponent trouble. But Bednar knows that scoring 68 goals in 17 games doesn’t mean much if you’re giving up 55.

Maybe separating Makar and Toews is only a temporary adjustment. Or maybe it isn’t.