Former Stanley Cup Champion Blasts NHL Players for Requesting Trades

Former Colorado Avalanche defenceman Erik Johnson has seen it all.

But there’s been a growing trend since Johnson hung up his skates in 2025. More and more NHL players are seemingly asking for trades. Some, with terms left on their deal.

The trend of players asking out has Johnson fired up.

“Now, Dylan Larkin, I can’t stand these guys halfway through their contracts that they signed in good faith with their team, now bailing ship and wanting to go for greener pastures,” Johnson said.

“This isn’t exclusive to Dylan Larkin. Lots of guys around the league are doing it. I don’t like it.”

Johnson’s comments come amid an unprecedented stretch of player-driven movement around the NHL.

Erik Johnson Remembers Matt Duchene’s Departure From Colorado

When asked about the topic during ESPN’s Thursday night broadcast, Johnson brought up the story about Matt Duchene asking out of Colorado.

Duchene’s trade saga dragged on for nearly a year before Colorado finally dealt him to the Ottawa Senators in November 2017.

Johnson remembers how the Avalanche’s leadership group responded when Duchene wanted out.

“The core guys of the team, Gabe Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon, we went to Joe Sakic, we said, ‘Get him out of here,'” Johnson explained.

“We want to be part of the Avs and be a part of the solution. We ended up being rewarded for that.”

Colorado general manager Joe Sakic previously confirmed that Duchene had requested a trade around Christmas 2016, although the organization remained patient while searching for the right return.

Duchene also acknowledged how difficult the situation had become, admitting that the previous year had been challenging while emphasizing that the situation wasn’t personal.

“Probably the last almost year has been tough,” Duchene said following the trade. “It’s part of the business. None of this is personal.”

The Avalanche eventually received a significant package in the three-team transaction with the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators. That package notably included defenceman Sam Girard, and what ended up being the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft: Bowen Byram.

Four and a half years later, Johnson, Landeskog and MacKinnon were celebrating a Stanley Cup championship together.

Duchene, meanwhile, thought he was joining a Cup contender in Ottawa. Instead, the Senators sunk down the standings, and he was dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets 15 months later.

As Johnson alluded to, the grass isn’t always greener.

NHL Stars Have Made Trade Requests a Growing Trend

Johnson isn’t the only former NHL star questioning the recent wave of trade requests.

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog recently expressed reservations about the trend, suggesting players should remain with the organizations that drafted them until they earn the right to become unrestricted free agents.

“I’ve always felt that hockey is different that way,” Landeskog told Sportsnet back in September.

“Where you’re drafted is where you’re drafted. That’s the team that believes in you. That’s where you play until you earn the right to become a free agent.”

The list of notable players involved in the recent movement is considerable.

Brady Tkachuk requested a trade from Ottawa before eventually joining his brother Matthew in Florida. Quinn Hughes also sought a change of scenery from Vancouver and was traded to Minnesota.

Connor Hellebuyck publicly requested a trade from Winnipeg before being dealt to New Jersey in October. Kirill Marchenko wanted out of Columbus and was traded to the Maple Leafs before opening night.

Dylan Larkin remains in limbo with Detroit, while Nikita Kucherov has requested a trade from Tampa Bay amid a breakdown in contract discussions. The Lightning have publicly indicated they have no intention of moving him.

And even just this week, 21-year-old forward Matvei Michkov reportedly wants out of Philadelphia.

Whether players are becoming more comfortable exercising their leverage or organizations are increasingly struggling to maintain relationships with their stars, the NHL’s traditional approach to player movement appears to be changing.

Johnson, for one, would prefer to see more players follow the example set by Colorado’s championship core.