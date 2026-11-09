Former Teammate Takes Unexpected Dig at Nathan MacKinnon

Erik Johnson is a former member of the Colorado Avalanche and is now an analyst. He was a guest panelist on Saturday Night Hockey and did a pretty bang-up job, and he’ll likely get a call back in the future. He did, however, have a couple of interesting takes.

In one segment, he suggested the Edmonton Oilers needed to do whatever it took to acquire Jordan Binnington. That take wasn’t universally loved, especially given the Oilers’ recent success, fully loaded crease situation, and improved play from their netminders.

In another segment, he subtly trolled a couple of his old teammates, specifically drawing attention to Nathan MacKinnon’s off-ice reputation.

Johnson Takes a Shot at His Old Coach and His Ex-Captain

During the second intermission of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks game, the panel turned to a discussion about style, and Jared Bednar’s name came up. Everyone was giving him credit for the best hair in hockey. Johnson joked that he clearly hired a stylist after his first year in Colorado, because he saw how badly Bednar used to dress and how awful his hair was.

He then credited the coach with bringing that Avalanche team together. “I will say this; he’s evolved and adapted as a coach, and it’s not easy to coach a Nathan MacKinnon and a Cale Makar.”

He added, “Let’s be honest, we know about MacKinnon and how fiery he is off the ice. He’s really taken him to the next level since he took over 10 years ago. Remember, they really struggled under Patrick Roy. Bednar really unlocked him.”

Why The Subtle Shot At Nathan MacKinnon?

Johnson likely didn’t mean any disrespect when he said MacKinnon is a tough pill to swallow off the ice. He was pointing out what a lot of people already know.

MacKinnon’s reputation for being difficult mostly comes down to his intensity. He is known as one of the NHL’s most fiercely competitive players, someone who holds himself and his teammates to an exacting standard. That edge shows up in visible frustration after losses, blunt postgame comments, and a demanding approach in the room. He’s been known to be overly diligent about his nutrition, even frowning on teammates who don’t approach conditioning and health the same way.

Supporters see it as the engine behind his Hart Trophy, Stanley Cup, and perennial status among the league’s elite. Critics, including some former teammates, suggest that the same drive can come across as abrasive. Most of the talk is about his competitiveness rather than any serious conflict, and he’s still widely respected as a leader in Colorado.

Johnson was likely referring to that reputation. To be fair, this wasn’t meant to be hurtful. It may have simply come across as a little funny to people who didn’t know much about MacKinnon’s approach to competition.