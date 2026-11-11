Scribe Hints Utah May Call Avalanche About Risky Goalie Trade

Could the Utah Mammoth make a run at Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood? It’s strange to envision the Avs being ready to talk a deal, but they’re struggling, as is Wedgewood. Changes could be on the horizon. Meanwhile, the Mammoth are always looking to get involved in deals.

Ryan O’Hara of The Hockey News writes, “Don’t shoot the messenger, but I wouldn’t be shocked if the Utah Mammoth give the Avalanche a ring about Scott Wedgewood.”

He adds:

“Wedgewood is starting goaltender material. We know this. We’ve seen how he’s looked the past few seasons. Utah is a good team destined for great things, but their starting goaltender situation is a little more unknown. Karel Vejmelka isn’t playing well. Sebastian Cossa might not be ready to take the starting job head-on just yet. If I’m running the Mammoth, I may be willing to make a deal to get a good tandem for Cossa and a solid veteran presence. Plus, Wedgewood is in the last year of his contract.”

When a reader asked what that price might be, particularly for a trade within the division, O’Hara responded, “Defensive prospects and a draft pick or two.”

Would the Avalanche Be Foolish to Trade Wedgewood?

With MacKenzie Blackwood locked into a longer-term contract and as the team’s starter, it’s unclear what the future holds for Wedgewood. His numbers this season are down: in five games played he’s got a 4.02 goals-against average and a .867 save percentage. That said, he’s a suitable backup on a team-friendly deal.

His $2.5 million deal expires at the end of the season. One could argue that Wedgewood has gone from career backup to a key piece of Colorado’s goaltending. He had 31 wins last season, and his numbers were off the charts good.

Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood received Jennings Trophies, becoming the second Avalanche/Nordiques duo with 20 or more wins each, and Wedgewood tied for fourth in wins and third in shutouts. He also carried that form into the playoffs, where he was described as the Avalanche’s playoff rock.

Is There Anything Actually Cooking Here?

O’Hara wrote “Don’t shoot the messenger,” suggesting that he’s got some kind of source hinting that there might be something to this trade chatter. Where that source comes from is unclear. It’s also hard to imagine Utah being the team Colorado makes the trade with if they do consider a Wedgewood trade.

As one fan wrote, it would be a tough sell to make a division rival notably better unless the return is big. Instead of Utah, other teams might be looking. Florida, Buffalo, the New York Rangers, or Philadelphia would make as much sense, or more.

Either way, it would be a risk. For now, Wedgewood is focused on finding his game. “You don’t get the opportunity (to) just bounce right back into it and go, but that’s been the role of my career for the most part,” Wedgewood said. “I know how to do it, but it’s just unfortunate the last two haven’t gone that way. (I’ll) dig back into practice and just work hard. I think that’s the whole case about it. You’re just going to have to dig yourself out of a hole with more hard work.”