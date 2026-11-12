Avalanche Trio Earns Huge Praise After Maple Leafs Win: ‘Best of the Year’

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Maple Leafs 6-3 on Tuesday, November 10.

After the win, there were plenty of positive takeaways, especially regarding head coach Jared Bednar’s performance, though some criticism also targeted the team, including the shot Mackenzie Blackwood failed to stop.

Overall, however, the praise outweighed the criticism, and three players, in particular, received plenty of recognition from Alex Rajaniemi and Mark Springer during the postgame edition of Altitude Sports Radio’s official Avalanche show.

The three players who received especially high praise were Brock Nelson, Gabe Landeskog, and Nicolas Roy.

Why Avalanche Analysts Were So Impressed With Landeskog, Nelson and Roy

Springer first said, “Also, this is the best Brock Nelson, Gabe Landeskog, Nick Roy game of the year. Like, by far.”

Rajaniemi added, “Absolutely, I thought all three of them looked excellent this evening, Spring. I’m glad you brought those three guys up.”

“Landeskog was everything he needed to be. He was mixing it up in front of the net and had multiple tip opportunities. In fact, like right before that Kadri pass that he back-door for his second goal of the game, I believe he goes up for like a high tip that ends up going over the net.”

“And that’s the puck that Kadri ends up picking up.”

Springer responded, “Just put a puck towards the net. Sam Malinski, I think it was. Just look what happens (…) Landeskog is effective in front of the net, near the net.”

“You have to get the puck there or else Gabe Landeskog’s not gonna do much at this point in his career.”

Rajaniemi then said, “He’ll be effective there for the rest of his career. Like, even if he continues to lose a step, he will always be effective within five to ten feet of the goal line.”

“I agree, like when he’s out there, go low to high, D to D to the net. Low to high, D to D to the net. You don’t have to go backdoor when that dude’s on the ice.”

Springer added, “No, no, just get pucks in the crease area behind the net, anywhere in that general radius, diameter of 10 feet, you know, behind to the side, in front of the net.”

“And good things can happen when Gabe Landeskog is out there.”

“And then how about Brock Nelson finishing a play? You know, great. That’s refreshing to see. He has whiffed or put shots right into the chest on so many of those shots, shots wide. Great pass by T.J. Hughes. But Nelson finished, and that’s what you’re here to do. That’s what you’re paid to do.”

“He’s their third highest paid forward. You gotta finish, bud. And he did it. He did it tonight. It was great.”

Rajaniemi also said, “I thought Nick Roy, man, just had, and I don’t know if it’s like you’re playing against a team that you used to play for and you got traded from.”

“Nick Roy had like an extra step tonight. Like, that drive to the net was legit. And he drives like, I know it’s a slower player than Jonathan Tavares, but like JT’s not, he’s not the slowest guy in the Leafs, but he’s slower.”

“So I suppose you can take something away from Nick Roy’s move on him.”

Springer added, “I don’t even care if you’re faster than Nick Roy. Nick Roy’s bigger than a lot of guys. So even if the player is faster, use your body.”

“You didn’t have to use too much of his body there, but he can, you know, use that size. And while, yeah, he didn’t have to push because the Leafs did kind of just leave a lane open for him. Still, you can force the issue in other moments, Nick Roy. Yep, I, I was really, really happy with how this team looked from top to bottom.”