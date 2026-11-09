Bednar Provides Injury Update on Cale Makar

Jared Bednar provided an injury update on defenseman Cale Makar while speaking with the media this week. Makar exited Sunday’s practice with the trainer and seemed to be pointing to a lower-body issue. As one might imagine, there was immediate concern.

Obviously, if he misses any time, it would be unfortunate news for the Colorado Avalanche.

“We’ll see…he went off for precautionary reasons…we’ll see how he presents.” Bednar did reveal that Makar will travel with the team.

The Avs begin a four-game road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. It’s an important stretch of games that would get the Avalanche back on track after a mediocre start to the season.

Makar has played well. The 28-year-old has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 17 games. He’s a huge part of Colorado’s attack, which has struggled to keep goals out of its own net.

Best to Be Cautious With Makar

As much as Nathan MacKinnon is the leader, Makar is arguably the engine of Colorado’s attack. He’s a Norris Trophy winner, and he just signed an eight-year, $163.2 million contract, showing how much the team values him. Some have suggested that losing Makar is like an NBA team missing LeBron James.

The hope is that this was a minor bump and not something more serious. If he’s traveling with the team, that’s a positive. If it were longer-term, he’d be staying back and getting checked out.

Still, the Avalanche should be cautious with Makar. If there is any doubt he’s not going to be ready, sit him. He appeared uncomfortable after a tumble in Saturday’s 4-0 win, though he still posted a three-point night. With a four-game road trip ahead and the season still young, the Avalanche can afford to be patient. Sitting Makar for a game or two now could prevent a much longer absence later.

Avalanche Already Making Adjustments, A Makar Injury Won’t Help

Bednar split Makar and Devon Toews after the Avalanche allowed 55 goals through 17 games (9-6-2) and suffered a 7-2 loss to Columbus. Against Nashville, Makar skated with veteran Brett Kulak, whose more conservative style lets the offensive-minded Makar jump into the play and carry the puck with less risk. Toews moved to a pairing with young Sam Malinski.

It is unclear how Bednar will arrange his defensemen if Makar is unable to play.

Though Colorado lost 3-2 in overtime in their last game, the defence looked steadier. The move isn’t a verdict on Makar and Toews’ partnership; it’s an attempt to strengthen the whole defence, and it may prove only temporary.

More information will likely be provided when the Avs land in Toronto and during the pregame skate Tuesday morning. If Makar is a go, that’s likely where the media and fans will find out.