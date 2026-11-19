Edmonton Oilers icon Wayne Gretzky made his feelings clear on Connor McDavid‘s remarkable stats. Gretzky praised McDavid for how he continues to evolve and lead the Oilers. ‘The Great One’ also made it clear that he is rooting for the Oilers captain to surpass him.

Gretzky is widely considered to be the greatest player in NHL history. He set many records during his career and achieved success with the Oilers. ‘The Great One’ was must-see TV during the prime of his career, which saw him set records for single-season point totals.

Now, McDavid has shown that he has a realistic chance of reaching or even surpassing those records. In 23 games this season, he has already scored 13 goals and added 42 assists for a total of 55 points.

Oilers Icon Wayne Gretzky Makes Feelings Clear on Connor McDavid’s Remarkable Stats

Oilers icon Wayne Gretzky shares his reaction to how Connor McDavid has performed so far this season.

According to Gretzky, McDavid’s remarkable stats are further proof that he is the best player in the world today.

“[McDavid’s] the best player in the game today, right? There’s no comparison. Secondly, I think it’s his drive to want to win a Stanley Cup. And winning a Stanley Cup starts in September, and his leadership and his work ethic, and his commitment to the group and to the team,” Gretzky said during the NHL on TNT panel.

He continued:

“It’s exciting for the fans of Edmonton. It’s tough when you lose in the Stanley Cup final. They lost twice in the Stanley Cup final. And here, they’ve rebounded, they’re on a good stretch here. I hope [McDavid] breaks all my records. He’s a tremendous young man, it’s good for the game. He might go all 84 games with a point. I mean, that’s how good he is,” Gretzky said.

Gretzky Not Concerned About McDavid’s Production Possibly Slowing Down

Gretzky also revealed that he is not concerned about McDavid’s production possibly slowing down over the course of the 84-game regular season. Oilers head coach Mike Babcock could consider splitting McDavid and Leon Draisaitl up or slightly reducing their ice time.

The season now consists of 84 games, so the coaching staff will definitely want their best player to remain healthy for their postseason run. As a result, McDavid may eventually see a dip in his production. However, Gretzky is confident that McDavid will continue to thrive.

“The only thing that I worry about with this group is that it is 84 games, it’s a lot of hockey. And if you’re playing a lot of minutes, does it catch up to March and April? But that’s for the coaching staff to monitor,” Gretzky said during the NHL on TNT panel.

He continued:

“I picked them the first day we were on the air. I said, ‘Watch out for Edmonton this year. I think they’re going to have a great year.’ And Connor has taken that team on his back with Leon, with Bouchard. Not only are they winning, but they’re a fun team to watch.”