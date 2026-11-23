If the Edmonton Oilers are actually in the mix on defenseman Simon Edvinsson, they have a not-so-small, potentially $70 million problem to solve.

As per ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski:

One team that I believe is keeping an eye on Edvinsson is the Edmonton Oilers. It makes a ton of sense from an age perspective and the role he’d play.

That’s an easy thing to report if it’s not followed up by a how. How would the Oilers pull off such a huge trade when they had very little cap space with which to work and not a ton of assets with which to trade without obstacles?

The Oilers $70M Problem

Edvisson’s asking price is rumored to be in the $9-$11 million range. Taking the average of that range puts him around $10 million on an extension, one that would likely be seven years to get the most value out of the contract in a rising salary cap environment.

That’s $70 million problem number one.

$70 million problem number two is the Oilers clearing out close to that amount of money to take his contract on. PuckPedia has the Oilers at just over $2.1 million in current cap space. At a minimum, they’d need to clear a prorated $7-$8 million this season, then the same moving forward for six more seasons.

Who Would the Oilers Have to Move?

Whether in a trade back to Detroit or in separate deals, the Oilers would have to clear significant money. It could be any combination of players, but only Vasily Podkolzin, Isaac Howard, Colton Dach, Kasperi Kapanen, and Matt Savoie can be moved without real issue.

Many of those players don’t solve Edmonton’s cap concerns or they don’t move the needle for the Red Wings.

Speaking of players who might not move the needle, but would clear the cap space needed, Tristan Jarry, Jake Walman, and Trent Frederic would be the Oilers top picks to send out. All have trade protection. All have contracts that are difficult to move. Walman has already been a member of the Red Wings and him going back doesn’t feel likely.

Edvinsson Is a Nice Idea, But Also a Long Shot

The idea of the Oilers being in Edvinsson is appealing for Oilers fans. That said, it’s not likely that they’re frontrunners or can make such a deal in six days.

Anyone trading for the defenseman has until 4 pm on December 1 to get a trade and extension finalized. That’s not going to be easy, even for a team that wouldn’t have to move out the kind of salary the Oilers do.

Is Edvinsson worth $70 million? Probably. Many believe his ceiling is incredibly high, and he’d fit in as a top-pairing defenseman on a Stanley Cup-contending team. It’s not just about whether a player is worth it. It’s about whether the team that thinks so can make the math work.

The Oilers would struggle to do so.