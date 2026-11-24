The Edmonton Oilers could be facing a complicated Zach Hyman problem.

The organization has spent years looking to give superstar Connor McDavid the supporting cast he needs to finally bring a Stanley Cup back to Edmonton.

That’s why adding a player like Hyman to team up with McDavid made sense. And that approach translated into a 50-goal season by the 34-year-old in 2023-24.

But it seems that father time has caught up to Zach Hyman.

As Mark Spector noted in a recent piece in Sportnet, Oilers fans need to pay attention to the Hyman injury situation.

“From 30,000 feet, the 34-year-old Hyman evidences a clear issue for general manager Stan Bowman. Some of his key players are getting old, and cracks are showing.”

From a distance, Zach Hyman’s recent struggles are not simply about one player dealing with injuries. They may represent a much bigger issue facing Edmonton as a whole. The Oilers have several important veterans on the wrong side of 30, and signs of wear are beginning to emerge throughout the roster.

Other key players like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Mattias Ekholm, and even Connor Murphy aren’t exactly getting any younger. And their declines will make add to the pressure to make moves.

For general manager Stan Bowman, this creates a difficult balancing act.

He must continue trying to win right now while simultaneously proving to McDavid that Edmonton can remain a legitimate contender for years to come. If key veterans continue declining, that becomes significantly harder.

As a result, the Oilers may have a Zach Hyman problem that extends well beyond this season.

Oilers May Eventually Need to Find a Zach Hyman Replacement

The uncomfortable reality is that Zach Hyman may be seeing the clock strike midnight.

That is not a criticism of the player.

It’s just the nature of playing in the NHL. Some forwards manage to remain healthier longer into their careers. For others, concussions catch up to them. And that seems to be the case with Hyman.

Unfortunately, those injuries often accelerate the aging process.

The concern is not simply that Hyman has suffered injuries. It is the type of injuries involved.

Concussions have a way of changing the conversation quickly.

One concussion is concerning.

Several concussions, however, can quickly add up, eventually cutting short even the most promising careers of highly talented players.

At some point, Edmonton must start grappling with the idea that Zach Hyman’s decline is real. This season, Hyman has scored just two goals in 14 games. That’s a far cry from the 31 goals he scored in 58 games last season.

That does not mean that Hyman is done in the NHL. It just means that the Oilers will no longer have the high-end goal scorer they once had.

The challenge for Bowman is that Hyman is not an easy player to replace.

That makes finding the next version of Zach Hyman one of the organization’s most important long-term projects.

Hyman May Be a Symptom of a Bigger Edmonton Problem

In many ways, Hyman’s situation feels like a warning light on the dash for the Oilers.

For years, Edmonton has operated with a veteran-heavy roster looking to maximize its chances at winning a Stanley Cup. The approach was largely worked, with the Oilers making it to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals.

The issue is that time eventually catches everyone.

The Oilers are beginning to see evidence of that reality.

Collectively, nonetheless, legitimate questions about how long Edmonton can continue operating with its current core have begun to emerge.

This is where the pressure on Bowman intensifies.

Starting next summer, every major decision will be viewed through the lens of Connor McDavid’s future. The Oilers are not simply trying to remain competitive. They are trying to convince the best player in the world that the organization remains positioned to compete for Stanley Cups throughout the remainder of his prime.

That becomes increasingly difficult if the supporting cast continues aging faster than it can be replaced.

The good news for Edmonton is that this problem has not reached a crisis point.

The bad news is that it may be approaching one.

Zach Hyman’s injury situation may just be the canary in the coal mine. The Oilers don’t have a prospect pipeline that could replenish the type of talent the organization needs to remain legit Stanley Cup contenders.

So, Bowman will face the unenviable task of finding players he can acquire to round out the core around McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard. With little trade capital and zero prospects, the challenge will be finding value where others may have overlooked.

That challenge is becoming more and more pressing as father time bites into the Oilers’ roster.