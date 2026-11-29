Perhaps the most consistent trade target for the Edmonton Oilers for a while now has been Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett.

The 27-year-old has been the subject of trade talk over the last couple of seasons, and the Oilers have been believed to be hot on his trail.

However, the reported price tag may be too much for the Oilers to stomach.

According to Flyers pundit Anthony DiMarco, the price tag on Tippett is one that Edmonton fans may not like in the least bit.

“According to sources, the Flyers would want a comparable package to what the Red Wings got for Larkin in a deal for Tippett.”

All right, so the Dylan Larkin trade saw the Red Wings get one of the hottest prospects in the NHL in Michael Hage. The Wings also got two first-round picks and two additional selections. Plus, the Canadiens threw in a serviceable goalie in Samuel Montembeault and a decent NHL forward in Kirby Dach.

That’s a price tag the Oilers will not be able to match.

To compound matters, there is a purported trade between the Flyers and the Minnesota Wild, highlighting even more why the Oilers may not have a chance at Owen Tippett.

“Speaking with sources close to the situation in Minnesota, the Wild would be open to a deal including Stramel and a first-round pick – a package the Flyers don’t feel is enough for Tippett and feel could be beaten if they explored trades talks elsewhere.”

If a solid prospect and a first-round pick won’t move the needle, it seems that the GM Stan Bowman will have to try harder.

Oilers May Have to Look Elsewhere for Scoring Help

The main reason why Owen Tippett has been on Edmonton’s radar is because of their need for scoring help to support Connor McDavid. With Zach Hyman on the decline, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins battling injuries, and Vasily Podkolzin being the only player emerging for the Oilers, there’s a clear need for more scoring.

But if the price tag is going to be that high, the Oilers will have to look elsewhere. Perhaps it might just be a question of patience. Several teams could be hurtling towards fire sales. The Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Pittsburgh Penguins are or will be looking to move pieces. The Chicago Blackhawks may also be willing to make something happen for the right price.

Owen Tippett Could Be Just the Piece to Reignite Edmonton

Owen Tippett may just be the guy to help rekindle the fire in Edmonton. The Oilers are currently going through a five-game skid, making their impressive start look like a lifetime ago.

It seems that the sheen on the new season has begun to wear off. While The Oil has lost to legit contenders like the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Vegas Golden Knights, the losses to the St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken have been particularly concerning.

Sure, adding Tippett would give the Oilers a much-needed boost. But it seems that the club will need to find answers now, while Bowman figures out where to find reinforcement.