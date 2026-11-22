The Edmonton Oilers have been linked to one of the NHL’s most talked-about trade targets: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson. One fan view making the rounds says landing him would make Connor McDavid want to stay in Edmonton for good. That’s opinion, but the idea has traction.

The Edvinsson Situation

Edvinsson is a 23-year-old restricted free agent. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported he’d prefer Detroit trade him rather than negotiate a new contract, and the Wings still want to sign him. They have until December 1 to figure everything out or he can’t play this season.

He has spent time back in Sweden while waiting for a deal or a move. Interim GM Shawn Horcoff has said he has no interest in trading him and wants to get a deal done.

Meanwhile, The Fourth Period reported on Saturday that Detroit has an offer they like but is holding out for something better. Edvinsson is reportedly preparing for a move and is expected to play in the NHL this season rather than Sweden. Boston, San Jose, Nashville, Anaheim, Philadelphia and St. Louis are among the teams in the mix.

Where Edmonton Fits

The Fourth Period added that the Edmonton Oilers are keeping a close eye on it as well.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski added that the Oilers are one of the main teams watching Edvinsson, possibly as a partner for Evan Bouchard. @NewWorldOilers tweeted, “If the Oilers can find a way to land Edvinsson, then McDavid stays forever. Why would you leave a team that’s base looks like this…”

The Oilers don’t really have a way to make this work given their salary cap situation, so something else would have to follow. First, they’d need to include salary back in the trade. Second, they’d likely have to dump Jake Walman’s salary off the books. That’s easier said than done.

Why The Oilers Are Watching This

Despite the unlikely odds of Edmonton pulling this off, it makes sense they’d be keeping tabs on the situation. Just look at the possible core: McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins down the middle; Edvinsson and Bouchard on the back end; and Devon Levi in goal. For a fan, that’s a lineup you’d never walk away from.

Edmonton’s defence is solid, but it has a tendency to be leaky and Walman hasn’t panned out as expected. Adding Edvinsson would make their top four incredibly difficult to play against. So too, adding a young, mobile blueliner to play with Bouchard would address the position the team needs most.

Nothing here suggests a deal is close. Detroit says it wants to keep him, and the Oilers would need to match a high price while fitting the cap. Also, no report says McDavid’s decision hinges on any one acquisition. Linking his future to Edvinsson is a fan’s argument, not news.

Still, the combination of an unhappy RFA and an Oilers team looking for help makes this worth watching as the season goes on.