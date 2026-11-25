Something must happen with Detroit Red Wings defenceman Simon Edvinsson in the next week.

If the 23-year-old defenceman doesn’t sign a contract by Dec. 1, he’ll be ineligible to play in the NHL this season.

The San Jose Sharks have emerged as the frontrunner in trade negotiations. Out East, the Boston Bruins have been linked to him.

Surely, there are a number of teams who would love to add the talented young blueliner.

But one team that remains entrenched as a Stanley Cup contender has recently been named as a landing spot.

Edvinsson Could Give Oilers Dynamic Top Pairing

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski has identified the Edmonton Oilers as a destination for Edvinsson.

Wyshynski said he believes Edmonton is monitoring Edvinsson’s situation in his ESPN column, highlighting the defenseman’s age and potential fit with the organization.

The ESPN reporter doubled down on his stance during a November 23 appearance on Daily Faceoff’s The Sheet with Jeff Marek.

“Don’t sleep on the Oilers,” Wyshynski said.

Wyshynski’s rationale for identifying Edmonton as a potential landing spot for Edvinsson stems from his hypothetical fit alongside Evan Bouchard.

The Swedish defenseman helped form an imposing top defensive pairing alongside Moritz Seider in Detroit last season.

Edvinsson’s size, mobility, and defensive ability could make him a similarly effective partner for Bouchard in Edmonton.

Acquiring the 23-year-old would also allow the Oilers to move veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm further down their lineup, potentially improving the overall balance of their defensive group.

There is, however, an important distinction between Edmonton being a logical landing spot for Edvinsson and the Oilers being actively involved in trade negotiations.

During an appearance on OilersNation Everyday, Marek clarified his interpretation of Wyshynski’s reporting.

“His point is that they should have interest, more than anything else,” Marek said.

While there hasn’t been confirmation that Edmonton is aggressively pursuing the defenseman, acquiring Edvinsson would give the Oilers a potential long-term solution on the left side of their blue line.

Oilers Face Significant Roadblocks in Potential Edvinsson Trade

Coming up with a trade package enticing enough for Detroit would be a significant challenge for Oilers general manager Stan Bowman.

Unlike the Sharks, Edmonton doesn’t possess an abundance of premium young NHL talent that aligns with what the Red Wings are reportedly seeking.

The Oilers also don’t currently possess a first-round pick in the 2027 NHL draft.

Perhaps an even bigger hurdle would be finding enough cap space to sign Edvinsson.

The defenseman is reportedly seeking a long-term contract worth upwards of $10 million annually, a figure that would force Edmonton to make significant changes to its roster.

The Oilers would likely have to move substantial salary while simultaneously satisfying Detroit’s trade demands.

Edmonton would likely have to convince the Wings to take on Tristan Jarry’s contract, unless they could get a player like Jake Walman to waive his no-movement clause. According to PuckPedia, the Oilers currently have $2.1 million in cap space.

They could also try to convince Edvinsson to play on a one-year deal, potentially keeping his cap hit down. Even though their prospect pool is shallow, the Oilers could dangle first-round picks in 2028 and 2029. That 2029 one could be valuable if Connor McDavid does walk as a free agent in the summer of 2028.

Although acquiring Edvinsson would represent a significant coup for an organization looking to maximize its Stanley Cup contention window with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, completing such a blockbuster would require considerable creativity from Bowman.