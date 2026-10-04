Florida Panthers Announce Latest Brad Marchand Decision Before Ducks Game

The Florida Panthers have been playing without center Brad Marchand, who was sidelined after undergoing surgery during the offseason.

Ahead of the Panthers’ upcoming matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, they’ve revealed a new update on his status.

Florida Panthers Announce Long-Awaited Return of Brad Marchand

Now gearing up for his season debut tonight at 8 p.m. ET, fans will finally watch Marchand return to the ice.

As reported by Jameson Olive of NHL.com, head coach Paul Maurice stated, “He’s a really, really effective player, and he’s creative. He creates from the chaos that he causes. He can make those tight plays in traffic. Some offensive production, for sure, but it’s the energy [he gives] the whole group. We’re so pleased to have him back.”

Marchand is known for his aggressive style of play and, as Maurice kindly put it, his energy.

This marks his 18th year playing in the NHL, but only his third as a Panther.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 52 games and posted a 27-27-54 performance.

Marchand was selected by the Boston Bruins as the eighth overall pick in the third round of the 2006 NHL draft.

He spent a long and successful 16 years with the Bruins.

But once March 2025 rolled around, lingering trade rumors became a reality, and Boston shipped him out to Florida in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2027.

He then signed a six-year, $31.5 million deal with the Panthers on June 30, 2025.

His leadership and elite offensive prowess are irreplaceable — two key elements for a memorable run into the postseason.

Where Do the Florida Panthers Stand Heading Into Tonight’s Game?

With Marchand in the lineup, Florida will undoubtedly be entering tonight’s clash at Honda Center with a jolt of confidence.

The Panthers are coming off a 4-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

This brought their record to 1-0-1.

Florida is currently ranked third in the Atlantic Division, just behind the Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1) and the Bruins (2-1-0) in second and first, respectively.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN revealed his prediction for Florida’s campaign on Sept. 30, noting, “What makes this team special is how these star players approach the game. ‘Humility’ isn’t often associated with the Florida Panthers, but it’s one of the secret ingredients to their success.”

He added, “There have been team meetings over the years in which players are asked about their individual stats and they can’t recall them. No one cares who scores the game-winning goal as long as the game is won — and the Panthers have the utmost confidence that the guy next to them in the locker room can score that goal.”

The confidence is there; the ability is there. That’s all they need to pull off a stunning season.