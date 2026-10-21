Brady Tkachuk Fires Back at Senators Owner

Wednesday evening marks the return of Brady Tkachuk to Canadian Tire Centre against the Ottawa Senators, the club that he played for and captained for multiple seasons before being traded earlier this summer.

Tkachuk was dealt to the divisional rival Florida Panthers, where he’s joined forces with his brother Matthew in an effort to vault the club back into Stanley Cup contention.

Tkachuk, who has already said that he plans on donating any jerseys that are thrown onto the ice to charitable organizations, is now clarifying his trade request over the summer.

Brady Tkachuk Speaks Before Facing Ottawa Senators For 1st Time Since Being Traded

Tkachuk responded to comments made by Senators team owner Michael Andlauer, who implied that he was influenced by his brother and father, former NHL forward Keith Tkachuk, to leave the Senators.

“I saw the quote,” Tkachuk said via The Athletic. “He’s entitled to his opinion. But I know for myself, it was 100 percent my decision. I’m a big boy. I can make decisions for myself and my family. I don’t need to be influenced by other people to make decisions.”

“Ultimately, the decision was made to go and play with his brother,” Andlauer said in September. “It’s a decision that was out of our control to a certain degree. But you have to want to play for Ottawa. And right to the end, our fans were behind Brady — even after Team USA won gold. I have no doubt in my mind.”

Brady Tkachuk Will Donate Jerseys Thrown Onto The Ice To Charity

Tkachuk said that if fans plan on throwing his jersey onto the ice in protest, they’ll be donated to a good cause.

“If you’re going to do it and send a message, just know that it’s going to a good cause. I’ve received your message,” Tkachuk said.

So far this year with the Panthers, Tkachuk has scored six goals with four assists for 10 points.