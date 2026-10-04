Dylan Larkin Suddenly Makes a Lot of Sense for Panthers

Dylan Larkin is suddenly making a heck of a lot of sense for the Florida Panthers after Aleksander Barkov went on LTIR.

The Panthers are hoping their captain’s latest lower-body injury won’t keep him out for the season, but the situation is concerning considering Barkov missed all of last season with a knee injury. If Florida is once again forced to play without its No. 1 center for an extended period, it will have a massive hole down the middle.

That could make Dylan Larkin the only feasible way to salvage The Cats’ season.

Larkin obviously isn’t Barkov. There is no realistic way for Florida to simply replace one of the best two-way centers in hockey.

But if Barkov is done for the season, Larkin might be about as good a replacement as the Panthers could realistically find.

And with the Detroit Red Wings reportedly trying to resolve their own complicated situation with Simon Edvinsson, perhaps a deal involving Larkin could eventually become something worth considering.

The Problem Is What Florida Could Give Up

The biggest obstacle would be the package for Dylan Larkin.

It is difficult to speculate exactly what Florida could offer Detroit for Larkin, particularly because the Panthers would have to balance their desire to remain a Stanley Cup contender with the reality that they would be surrendering significant assets.

But Barkov’s injury could change that calculation.

This entire conversation hinges on Barkov being out long-term. And if he is, that could mean the Panthers would be more amenable to paying up whatever the Red Wings want for their former captain.

They could potentially decide that protecting the future is less important than maximizing their chances of winning another Stanley Cup right now.

That could mean surrendering considerably more than Florida would normally be comfortable giving up.

Larkin is under contract through 2030-31 at an $8.7 million annual cap hit, so this wouldn’t be a short-term rental. He would give Florida a decent top-six center for years to come, making the acquisition easier to justify even if Barkov eventually returns.

But Florida would still have to convince Detroit to work with it to find a more sensible price tag.

That would not be easy.

A Dylan Larkin Trade Only Works If Barkov Is Done

This is where the entire idea gets complex.

A Dylan Larkin trade could make sense for Florida if Barkov is out for the season.

If there is a realistic expectation that Barkov could return, however, the Panthers would be creating a massive problem for themselves.

Florida would suddenly have Barkov and Larkin occupying enormous portions of its salary cap while trying to maintain the rest of a championship-caliber roster.

That would be a tough proposition.

The Panthers would essentially be building a roster around two No. 1 centers while knowing that one of them was only temporarily filling the other’s role.

It would make far more sense to find a cheaper short-term solution and preserve the flexibility to bring Barkov back.

But if Barkov’s injury turns out to be season-ending, everything changes.

Florida would have a legitimate reason to push its chips into the middle.

Larkin would give the Panthers another proven center, leadership and offensive production without requiring them to pretend he can replicate everything Barkov provides.

The Red Wings, meanwhile, could use the opportunity to reshape their roster.

That does not mean a Dylan Larkin trade is imminent.

It does mean Barkov’s injury has created a scenario where an idea that once seemed unrealistic suddenly deserves serious consideration.