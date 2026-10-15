Pittsburgh Penguins $92M Defenseman Handed Surprising News on Future

The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping to return to the playoffs, but they could make some interesting roster decisions.

Pittsburgh’s core is aging, as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson are in the final years of their careers. If the Penguins struggle out of the gates, GM Kyle Dubas could seemingly make them sellers.

Pittsburgh is off to a 3-3-1 start.

Pittsburgh Penguins Erik Karlsson Could be Traded

The Penguins are hoping to get back to the playoffs this season, but if they don’t, they have some interesting trade chips.

NHL analyst Harman Dayal named Penguins star defenseman Erik Karlsson as a trade contender if Pittsburgh gets out to a slow start.

“If Pittsburgh regresses and falls far behind in the playoff race by the trade deadline, Karlsson, who owns a full no-movement clause, will face a fascinating decision,” Dayal wrote. Does he want to chase a Stanley Cup or ride out the season in Pittsburgh, which he seems to enjoy on and off the ice, and decide on his future in the offseason? Karlsson has advanced past the second round of the playoffs only twice in his Hall-of-Fame-caliber career. And hasn’t won a playoff round since 2019 with the Sharks. It could be enticing to chase the thrill of another playoff run while he’s still performing at an elite level.

“If Pittsburgh struggles and Karlsson indicates he’d like to move to a contender ahead of the deadline, his trade value could be in the same ballpark as John Carlson, who was traded to Anaheim for a first- and third-round pick. Karlsson is playing at a higher level than Carlson was last year, but the latter didn’t have an NMC. With an NMC, Karlsson could essentially handpick a destination, which would soften his trade value (just look at Panarin).”

Karlsson is in the final year of his eight-year, $92 million deal, which is why he could be moved. If he is indeed available, the Swede will be highly-sought after as a defenseman who can run a power play.

Pittsburgh Trades for Defenseman

The Penguins did add to their blue line early into the 2026-27 NHL season.

Pittsburgh acquired defenseman Ryan Johnson from Buffalo in exchange for defensemen Caleb Jones and Daniel Laatsch. The Penguins also acquired defenseman Spencer Stastney from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Filip Hallander.

Penguins head coach Dan Muse liked the moves to add more NHL defensemen to the roster, which is key.

“Organizationally, having that, it’s a good thing,” Muse said. “We’re also getting really good reports here from the guys in Wilkes, and from younger guys. And so, that’s what you want to have, just that kind of organizational depth.”

The Penguins will return to the ice on Friday on the road against the Colorado Avalanche.