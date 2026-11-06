Penguins Veteran Could Become Enticing Trade Target for Ottawa

The Pittsburgh Penguins may be approaching a point where taking a step backward is the best way to eventually move forward. With the team trending in the wrong direction, Kyle Dubas could finally be ready to cash in on some of his more expensive veterans and collect additional assets for a summer retool.

That possibility makes a lot of sense when looking at the situations surrounding Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell. Both are bona fide NHL forwards with contracts that could appeal to teams looking for immediate offensive help. And with Pittsburgh seemingly more interested in getting younger, moving one or both could help the organization collect the pieces it needs to reshape its roster through trades and free agency this summer.

There is already some reporting to support the possibility. Elliotte Friedman has indicated that Pittsburgh is willing to move veteran forwards for draft picks and prospects, while TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that Dubas is listening to offers involving Rust and Rakell. Meanwhile, David Pagnotta and The Fourth Period have identified Ottawa as a team that could potentially explore the Pittsburgh market.

For the Senators, this could be an opportunity worth exploring. Ottawa is looking to add scoring and make a serious push this season. If Pittsburgh is prepared to move on from some of its veteran contracts, the two organizations could have the makings of an interesting trade partnership.

The Senators Have Pieces That Could Interest the Penguins

If Pittsburgh is serious about moving Rust or Rakell, Ottawa could be in a position to put together an attractive offer. The Senators have some interesting young assets, and they don’t necessarily need to part with an established NHL player to get a conversation rolling.

A 2027 first-round pick would be an obvious starting point. Depending on how the Penguins value their potential return, Ottawa could also explore including prospect Kasper Halttunen, who arrived in the William Eklund deal with San Jose. That would give Pittsburgh another young player to work with as it tries to build a younger roster.

Of course, landing either Rust or Rakell could require a little more. Pittsburgh isn’t necessarily looking to dump contracts for the sake of it. Dubas will want meaningful assets in return, particularly if there is interest from multiple teams.

Still, Ottawa looks like a logical trading partner. The Senators have a reason to add scoring, while the Penguins have a reason to turn veteran talent into future pieces. That’s the sort of situation that can create a mutually beneficial deal, particularly if both sides are willing to get creative with the return.

A Deal May Not Be Imminent, But Ottawa’s Needs Could Accelerate Things

There is no reason to believe a deal is necessarily around the corner. However, the circumstances surrounding the Senators could make this an increasingly interesting situation to monitor.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen has reported that Steve Staios is actively looking around the league for additional scoring. The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta has also identified the Penguins’ Rust and Rakell as potential options Ottawa could consider, given Pittsburgh’s willingness to listen to offers.

The timing is particularly interesting because Ottawa has been dealing with injuries that have put additional pressure on its forward group. Losing Eklund for an extended period and dealing with Warren Foegele’s absence only reinforces the need for more offensive depth.

There is also a distinction between the two Pittsburgh forwards. Rust is currently dealing with a lower-body injury that could keep him out for several weeks, making Rakell potentially the more immediate option. Both, however, could become interesting targets as the season progresses.

For Ottawa, the objective is pretty straightforward. The Senators have an opportunity to make a serious push, but they need more scoring depth if they want to become a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh could benefit from collecting additional futures rather than holding onto expensive veterans while the organization figures out its next direction.

It may take some time for the two sides to get something done, but the ingredients are there. And if Dubas is genuinely prepared to move on from Rust or Rakell, Ottawa should be paying attention.