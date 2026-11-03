Chilling Health Update On Former Penguins Veteran Forward

While he is not best remembered for his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla spent part of his career in the Steel City after Pittsburgh acquired him from the Calgary Flames at the 2013 NHL Trade Deadline.

Iginla helped the Penguins reach the Eastern Conference Final, where they were swept by the Boston Bruins. Ironically, he joined Boston that offseason after previously vetoing a trade to the Bruins so he could instead land in Pittsburgh.

Iginla, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020, recently concerned fans by disclosing the fact that he’s dealing with some health complications.

Former Pittsburgh Penguins Forward Jarome Iginla Discloses Concerning Health Challenges

Iginla, who underwent hip surgery after his career came to a close, recently disclosed that he’s been battling neurological health issues.

“Unfortunately, I have been battling some health issues,” said the 49-year-old from his home in Lake Country, B.C.

“Some neurological issues. I’m not entirely sure what it is, it may be from metal toxins from reaction to the cobalt hip.”

“I need more time to figure it all out, but I’m still hopeful that I will recover fully,” he said. “Things are slowly getting under control, thanks be to God…Still working through it, but I’m hopeful.”

Iginla was acquired by the Penguins from the Flames in 2013 for Kenneth Agostino and Ben Hanowski and Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Jarome Iginla Spent A Portion Of His Hall of Fame Career With The Penguins

Best known for his time with the Calgary Flames, Iginla played 21 NHL seasons and more than 1,500 games with the Flames, Penguins, Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings from 1996 to 2017.

The Dallas Stars drafted Iginla in the first round (11th overall pick) in the 1995 NHL Draft, but he was traded to Calgary before making his NHL debut. He became one of the league’s top scorers, winning the Art Ross Trophy and Lester B. Pearson Award in 2001-02 after leading the NHL in goals and points. In 2003-04, he again led the league in goals and dragged the Flames to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

He would finish his NHL career in 2017 after having scored 625 goals and 1,300 points. He remains Calgary’s franchise leader in goals, points, and games played.

Iginla was then inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020, his first year of eligibility.