Sidney Crosby Moves Into 6th All-Time on NHL Scoring List

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby moved into sixth place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list after picking up a point on Saturday.

By picking up his 1,772th career point, Crosby moved past NHL legend Marcel Dionne on the NHL’s all-time points list.

It was only a matter of time for Crosby to get the job done, and he did it on Saturday night against Dionne’s former team in a true passing of the torch.

Sidney Crosby Passes Marcel Dionne on NHL Points List

With a second-period goal for the Penguins against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Crosby passed Dionne for sixth place all-time in NHL scoring.

https://twitter.com/GinoHard_/status/2119284807763153249

The crazy thing about this is that Dionne’s primary team during his NHL career was the Kings.

“SID KEEPS CLIMBING. Sidney Crosby has officially passed Marcel Dionne for 6th on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with 1,772 career points!”

Sidney Crosby Is an NHL Legend

Crosby is already one of the greatest NHL players of all time, but he continues to play well into the latter stage of his career, as he is 39 years old and is still not slowing down yet for the Penguins.

Right now, Crosby is sixth all-time in NHL scoring, but he can move up the list as Ron Francis is next up at 1,798 points. Crosby should be able to pass Francis this season as long as he remains healthy, which would put him fifth all-time in scoring.

After Francis is Gordie Howe, who is fourth all-time in scoring at 1,850 points, so if Crosby can stay healthy and play again next season, as he says he wants to, then he should be able to pass Howe as well. He could even potentially pass Mark Messier, who is third at 1,887 points, and Jaromir Jagr, who is second at 1,921 points.

However, Crosby is obviously not going to pass Wayne Gretzky, who is first with 2,857 points, a record that may never be broken, though current Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is trying his best to run the table and make a run for that record, though it certainly won’t be easy to do.