Penguins Remember Pittsburgh Legend After Death at 83

The Pittsburgh Penguins shared a heartfelt post on social media on Monday to remember a legend of the Steel City.

Donnie Iris has died. He was 83.

This is what the Penguins shared on their X account:

Donnie Iris, forever a Pittsburgh legend. 1943-2026 🖤 💛 https://t.co/KhOzSJZD30 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 26, 2026

If the visual doesn’t show up properly — it’s of Iris singing the national anthem in a Penguins sweater at a Penguins game.

Donnie Iris Bio

Donnnie Iris was originally from Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

He’s best known for the song “Ah! Leah!”

Iris had been diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2023, but he kept performing until very recently.

Iris announced his retirement less than a month ago, on Sept. 28.

“After much thought, and in light of recent health issues, I have made the difficult decision to retire from future concert performances,” Iris wrote on social media after his final show. “Music has given me far more than I could ever put into words. From the earliest days to every chapter of my life, your support has been a constant source of joy and inspiration.”

Iris was a part of multiple bands in his career.

He wrote and sang the No. 1 song “The Rapper” in 1970.

He then joined Wild Cherry, where he met Mark Avsec to form Donnie Iris & The Cruisers. Their album “Back On The Streets” included that famous song “Ah! Leah!”

CBS News shared this additional information:

Iris was christened the “new king of cool” by a reviewer after a show in 1980, and from that name, the follow-up album “King Cool” was born. The album had songs “Love Is Like A Rock,” “That’s The Way Love Ought To Be” and “My Girl.” During their time as a band, Donnie Iris & The Cruisers toured with names like Journey, Loverboy, Foreigner, Bon Jovi, Joan Jett and Hall & Oates.

Donnie Iris With Penguins

The picture shared by the Penguins was from when Iris performed the national anthem in Pittsburgh in a custom No. 80 jersey.

The jersey was given to Iris to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Here’s a video of that performance:

Many fans reached out on social media to pay their respects.

The sounds of my youth continue to pass. Thanks for being a part of it. ❤️🎶😢🙏🏼 Godspeed Donnie. ✌🏻😢 — Jimmy D ✌🏻 (@Uncle_JimmyD) October 27, 2026

@penguins RIP, sad but what a life he led 👏 — puckeye (@puckeye) October 27, 2026

After one of your shows you met my brother on accident at the stage exit and when he told you he had his own gig at a bar the next night you said you’d show up and you did. Your enthusiasm for the lifestyle that is musicianship was inspiring. Rest easy. 💔 — Aelia🎃 (@0hmegalomaniac) October 27, 2026

Iris will bring that spirit and that song to the next life.