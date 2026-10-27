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Penguins Remember Pittsburgh Legend After Death at 83

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DETROIT - MAY 24: The Pittsburgh Penguin's jerseys and equipment sit in the locker room before the start of game one of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Finals against the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena on May 24, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Penguins shared a heartfelt post on social media on Monday to remember a legend of the Steel City.

Donnie Iris has died. He was 83.

This is what the Penguins shared on their X account:

If the visual doesn’t show up properly — it’s of Iris singing the national anthem in a Penguins sweater at a Penguins game.

Donnie Iris Bio

Donnnie Iris was originally from Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

He’s best known for the song “Ah! Leah!”

Iris had been diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2023, but he kept performing until very recently.

Iris announced his retirement less than a month ago, on Sept. 28.

“After much thought, and in light of recent health issues, I have made the difficult decision to retire from future concert performances,” Iris wrote on social media after his final show. “Music has given me far more than I could ever put into words. From the earliest days to every chapter of my life, your support has been a constant source of joy and inspiration.”

Iris was a part of multiple bands in his career.

He wrote and sang the No. 1 song “The Rapper” in 1970.

He then joined Wild Cherry, where he met Mark Avsec to form Donnie Iris & The Cruisers. Their album “Back On The Streets” included that famous song “Ah! Leah!”

CBS News shared this additional information:

Iris was christened the “new king of cool” by a reviewer after a show in 1980, and from that name, the follow-up album “King Cool” was born. The album had songs “Love Is Like A Rock,” “That’s The Way Love Ought To Be” and “My Girl.”

During their time as a band, Donnie Iris & The Cruisers toured with names like Journey, Loverboy, Foreigner, Bon Jovi, Joan Jett and Hall & Oates.

Donnie Iris With Penguins

The picture shared by the Penguins was from when Iris performed the national anthem in Pittsburgh in a custom No. 80 jersey.

The jersey was given to Iris to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Here’s a video of that performance:

Many fans reached out on social media to pay their respects.

Iris will bring that spirit and that song to the next life.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Penguins Remember Pittsburgh Legend After Death at 83

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