Evgeni Malkin’s Future With Penguins Takes Sudden New Turn

The Pittsburgh Penguins have gotten off to an inconsistent start to this season, currently sitting in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division with a 5-7-2 record through their first 14 contests.

Not only that, but the Penguins are considerably shorthanded right now thanks to the absence of veteran forward Bryan Rust, who was recently placed on Injured Reserve; they’ve also been without Ryan Graves, Elmer Soderblom, Blake Lizotte, Justin Brazeau, and Samuel Girard.

But now, attention is turning to the future of the club, which may include a difficult rebuilding process considering the presence of so many aging veterans who have played iconic roles in the club’s success over the last two decades.

Both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin aren’t getting any younger; neither are Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson. And based on the recent comments from an NHL Insider, Penguins fans may need to prepare themselves to soon bid goodbye to Malkin.

NHL Insider Casts Doubt On Evgeni Malkin’s Future With The Pittsburgh Penguins

Despite speculation that the 2025-26 NHL campaign would be the last in the career of Malkin, he decided to sign a one-year, $5.5 million extension to remain with the Penguins through at least 2026-27.

But with the Penguins off to an inconsistent start and their playoff chances slim if things continue this way, chances will grow that he could ask to be dealt to a contender for one last chance at winning a championship before he retires from the NHL.

According to NHL Insider Darren Dreger, Malkin will have to submit a three-team trade list as part of his contract in January and could be an intriguing option for stronger clubs looking to pick up a veteran presence for a title run.

“I believe that Geno Malkin’s no-trade list, I think it gets peeled back a couple teams in January, right? […] He’s still a decent second line center, in my opinion. He could give you some quality minutes. So maybe you get into the new year and a name like that all of a sudden mysteriously pops, right? I think we’re in that place where it’s fair to have that conversation.”

So far this season, Malkin has appeared in 13 games and has been productive, scoring six goals with five assists.

Evgeni Malkin Has Played His Entire NHL Career In Pittsburgh

Malkin ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders in goals, assists and points. Only Crosby has played more seasons in Pittsburgh. A seven-time All-Star, Malkin has won the Art Ross Trophy twice, along with the Hart, Ted Lindsay, Calder and Conn Smythe trophies.

He reached 500 career goals in 2024 and has been voted the Penguins’ team MVP five times by his teammates.

Malkin was the 2009 Conn Smythe winner after leading the playoffs with 36 points and later led all players in postseason scoring during Pittsburgh’s 2017 championship run. His 183 playoff points rank 12th in NHL history.