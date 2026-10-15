Here’s How Ruck Twins Liam, Markus Are Playing Since Penguins Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Penguins did something remarkably cool in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The draft class featured the Ruck twins, Liam and Markus. Both were viewed as impressive talents, capable of being picked in either the first or second round.

And there was the idea floating around that maybe, just maybe, one team would draft both twins.

It turns out the Penguins were that team.

They picked Liam with the No. 22 overall pick, a first-rounder.

And then at No. 39 overall, early in the second round, they chose Markus.

The twins got some quick attention in Pittsburgh, including the chance to throw out simultaneous ceremonial first pitches at a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game.

Now, though, they’re back on the grind, working to make it to the NHL.

There had been discussion that the Ruck twins would end up playing college hockey, and that still appears to be the plan. They’re committed to the University of North Dakota, but they won’t be enrolling until the 2027-28 school year.

In the meantime, they remain in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers, the team with which they both had monster seasons last year to help them get drafted.

How Ruck Twins Are Playing in WHL

Liam, the higher draft pick of the two, is a right-shot right winger.

Through five games with Medicine Hat this season, he has two goals and three assists.

Liam last season played in 68 games and had 104 points with 45 goals and 59 assists.

Markus is a left-shot center, and he has put up seven points through five games this season with two goals and five assists.

Last season, Markus put up 108 points in 68 games with 21 goals and 87 assists.

NHL Timeline

The big question with draft picks like these is when they’ll be arriving in the NHL.

The Ruck twins are currently 18 — they’ll celebrate their 19th birthday together on Feb. 21.

Given that they’ve already made a college commitment, it’s likely that they’ll follow through on that.

That would mean they spent the 2026-27 season dominating the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

They’d then go to the NCAA level for at least a year with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks — there’s nothing stopping them from playing a four-year college career there, though, either.

It’s likely that the twins wouldn’t need a lengthy college development, but at this current rate, they’re at least a few years away from getting a chance at the NHL.

That could always change if they take further steps forward physically and technically.

Regardless, it’s exciting to think about the fact that someday, the Penguins could have twins playing together and setting each other up for goals.