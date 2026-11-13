NHL Insider reveals front-runner to trade for Penguins star

Last year, the Pittsburgh Penguins were one of the NHL’s feel-good stories.

But things have changed drastically in 2026-27.

After a surprise postseason berth last season, the Penguins are near the bottom of the NHL standings. That has unsurprisingly prompted trade discussions among the star veterans on their team.

Among them, the most likely to be moved seems to be Erik Karlsson. And, according to one NHL Insider, there appears to be one front-runner.

Hurricanes Will Likely Revisit Their Interest in Penguins’ Karlsson

According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the Carolina Hurricanes remain interested in acquiring Erik Karlsson, three years after narrowly missing out on the three-time Norris Trophy winner.

In his latest reporting for The Athletic, LeBrun made it clear that he expects Carolina to pursue Karlsson if Pittsburgh officially opens the door to trade discussions.

“I strongly believe the Hurricanes will come calling again on Erik Karlsson once the Penguins decide it’s time to formally open up his trade market, which I suspect won’t be until the new year,” LeBrun wrote.

Carolina previously came close to acquiring Karlsson in the summer of 2023, when the Hurricanes and Penguins were the finalists in the race to land him from the San Jose Sharks.

That interest apparently hasn’t disappeared.

LeBrun pointed to Carolina’s pursuit of veteran defenceman John Carlson last summer as another indication that the reigning Stanley Cup champions are still looking to add an established offensive defenceman.

The Hurricanes attempted to sign Carlson after acquiring his negotiating rights but ultimately watched him join the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Karlsson could represent another opportunity to address that need.

Carolina isn’t the only potential suitor, and no formal trade negotiations have been confirmed.

However, Karlsson holds the cards in a potential trade with his no-move clause. If he has his choice of destination, it’s hard to envision him preferring many other teams ahead of Carolina.

Penguins Star Could Get Another Chance to Chase Stanley Cup

While many Penguins are struggling, Karlsson is still playing at a high level.

The veteran defenceman leads all Penguins skaters with 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) through 19 games. He also recorded 66 points in 75 games last season.

Unfortunately, Pittsburgh’s collective struggles have put the organization in a difficult position.

The Penguins entered Friday with a 7-10-2 record, leaving them on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

LeBrun reported that Karlsson’s representatives are expected to meet with Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas in the new year to determine a potential path forward.

For Carolina, the opportunity to acquire a three-time Norris Trophy winner would be appealing.

The Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup last season and have continued their impressive form in 2026-27. Adding another elite offensive defenceman could help them to repeat as champions.

Karlsson has accomplished almost everything possible individually throughout his NHL career. He’s won three Norris Trophies, surpassed 900 career points and established himself as one of the greatest offensive defencemen of his generation.

The one glaring omission from his resume is a Stanley Cup championship.

Carolina could offer him a legitimate opportunity to change that.