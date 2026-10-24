Penguins’ Erik Karlsson Linked To Former Teammate With Eastern Rival

Current Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson is playing in the final year of his contract, an eight-year, $92 million pact that carries an $11.5 million salary cap hit, and he can become an unrestricted free agent following this season.

Naturally, there are going to be plenty of trade rumors following him around, especially if the Penguins don’t improve their situation and aren’t a playoff team as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches in a few months.

According to one noted NHL Insider, Karlsson is being linked to a former Ottawa Senators teammate of his who currently serves as an assistant with the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pittsburgh Penguins Defenseman Erik Karlsson Is Being Linked To A Former Teammate

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, former Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson’s presence on the Toronto Maple Leafs bench as an assistant coach could potentially lure Karlsson to town.

“One thing about Erik Karlsson that’s really interesting…one of my guys has a theory out there that because Daniel Alfredsson’s in Toronto, Karlsson’s gonna end up [there],” Friedman recently said.

Karlsson and Alfredsson were teammates in Ottawa during the early stages of Karlsson’s NHL career. After Alfredsson left the Senators in 2013 to finish his career with the division-rival Red Wings, Karlsson eventually took over as Ottawa’s captain.

After retiring in 2014, Alfredsson returned to the Senators in December 2023 as an assistant on Jacques Martin’s coaching staff and remained with the team after Travis Green took over; he departed town to take the job with Jim Hiller’s coaching staff in Toronto over the summer.

Meanwhile, Karlsson has appeared in 11 games for the Penguins this season, recording one goal and 10 assists.

Could Current Penguins Veteran Defenseman Erik Karlsson Land With The Maple Leafs?

Karlsson is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, with his current eight-year, $92 million contract coming to an end. The deal carries an $11.5 million annual salary-cap hit.

The veteran defenseman has played for the Senators, Sharks and Penguins during his 1,170-game NHL career. He has recorded 216 goals and 731 assists in the regular season, along with nine goals and 47 assists in 73 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.