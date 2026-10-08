Sharks Offer Key Update on Injured star Macklin Celebrini

The San Jose Sharks announced worrying news about star captain Macklin Celebrini prior to their game earlier in the week against the Dallas Stars, saying he would not play because of a lower-body injury.

Without Celebrini, who was one of the NHL’s leading point producers last season amongst all players, the Sharks suffered a 5-0 setback.

However, the good news for the Sharks is that prior to their contest against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Celebrini was back on the ice in practice.

The San Jose Sharks Welcomed Star Forward Macklin Celebrini Back To Practice

Celebrini was seen taking the ice in St. Louis for their morning skate, thanks to video provided by beat writer Sheng Peng on the scene at Enterprise Center.

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, Celebrini has officially been designated a game-time decision.

So far this season, Celebrini has yet to score but has five assists. He was named the 11th full-time captain in Sharks history before the campaign.

Celebrini Had Been Managing His Lower-Body Injury For Some Time Now

According to Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, Celebrini had been dealing with his lower-body issue for some time now.

“It didn’t happen in warm-ups,” Warsofsky explained about Celebrini on Tuesday. “This has been something we’ve been trying to manage here a little bit.”

According to Warsofsky, who labeled their star forward as “day to day”, he’s not sure when the injury was initially suffered.

“Still being evaluated,” Warsofsky said. “I put him in that day-to-day category.”

“He’s still being evaluated,” Warsofsky said. “He’s with us on the trip. He’ll stay with us through the trip, and we’ll go from there.”

Without Celebrini, the Sharks suffered their first loss of the campaign, the aforementioned 5-0 loss to the Stars. They’ll be hoping for a better result when they take on the Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday, while Celebrini has officially been designated as a game-time decision.