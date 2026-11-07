Sharks Coach Ryan Warsofsky on Thin Ice After Latest Loss

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky is on thin ice after the team lost another game and further sank in the Western Conference.

With a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday night, the Sharks dropped to 7-10-1 on the season, an extremely disappointing start to the season for a San Jose team that was supposed to take a giant leap forward and make a playoff push this season.

That’s why Warsofsky, who is in his third season as San Jose’s coach, has to be on thin ice.

Ryan Warsofsky’s Seat Is Getting Warmer

The Sharks are now in sixth place in the Pacific Division, ahead of only the Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks, and they are now behind the Calgary Flames, which is not a place that the Sharks expected to be heading into this season given all of the offseason moves that GM Mike Grier made to improve the team and make a playoff push.

According to TSN NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the Sharks are not considering a coaching change at this time. But they can’t keep waiting around forever, as it’s always easier to fire the coach than to change the players.

“The Sharks are near the bottom in goals for. They’re near the bottom in goals against. It’s ugly. The team’s struggles have led to speculation about Ryan Warsofsky. My understanding is that Sharks GM Mike Grier is not contemplating a coaching change at this stage,” LeBrun said.

Macklin Celebrini Deserves Better

Sharks superstar Macklin Celebrini is one of the best players in the entire NHL, but he deserves better than what his San Jose team is doing right now.

There was so much excitement heading into this season, with Celebrini being named the team captain and the club acquiring veterans such as Jacob Trouba, Darnell Nurse, and Mason Marchment. But for whatever reason, it’s not adding up to wins right now, as the Sharks have been nothing but an utter disappointment.

Maybe Warsofsky gets another week to turn things around. But Grier and the Sharks’ front office won’t wait around forever for improvement.