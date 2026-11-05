Sharks Skid Could Force a Major Move Soon

The San Jose Sharks are running out of time to convince people that this season will be different.

A three-game losing streak and a 3-6-1 record over their last 10 games have put a dent in the optimism surrounding the club. Their latest blowout loss was bad enough to trigger a players-only meeting, a pretty clear indication that something isn’t working.

The Sharks are still rebuilding, but there was reason to expect a step forward this season. After showing signs of progress last year, San Jose had an opportunity to push toward the fringes of the playoff race. Instead, the team is struggling to find consistency, and the frustration is beginning to show.

That puts general manager Mike Grier in an interesting position. He doesn’t need to abandon the rebuild, but he may need to do something significant to give the group a jolt. And there may already be a name worth considering.

Simon Edvinsson Could Be the Sharks’ Next Big Move

Ongoing chatter has consistently linked the Sharks to Detroit Red Wings restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson, and it’s easy to see why the fit makes sense. San Jose needs more stability on the blue line, particularly if it wants to take a meaningful step forward. Edvinsson would bring size, mobility and the potential to become a cornerstone defenseman for years to come.

Acquiring him wouldn’t be a minor adjustment. It would be a substantial investment in a player who could help change the complexion of the Sharks’ defense. Grier would be adding a young defenseman whose best hockey may still be ahead of him, rather than simply bringing in a veteran to patch a short-term problem, like he did this past offseason.

Of course, Detroit would need to be willing to move him, and the price would likely reflect his upside. It’s worth keeping in mind that if the Sharks are serious about pushing the rebuild forward, this is the type of player the organization has to take a big swing on. Edvinsson addresses a genuine organizational need while fitting the timeline of the rebuild.

Grier Must Avoid Making a Big Move Just for the Sake of It

There is a reasonable argument for patience, too. It’s easy to forget that San Jose is still a young team. That’s why there’s no need to panic over a tough stretch. And while it’s true that younger players need time and aspace to develop, there should be a limit to what the organization can tolerate.

Making a major trade simply because the team is struggling would be a mistake. Grier shouldn’t sacrifice valuable assets to manufacture a short-term turnaround, especially if the Sharks aren’t yet equipped to sustain a playoff push. Even a player like Edvinsson would need to come at the right price.

Still, patience shouldn’t become an excuse for standing still. The Sharks had an opportunity to build on last season’s progress, and the current skid raises legitimate questions about whether the existing roster is good enough to take that next step.

If Grier believes this group is ready to compete for more than a developmental season, then it may be time to cash in some of the organization’s assets for something substantial. Edvinsson could be that move. The important thing is making sure the price and timing make sense.

The Sharks don’t need a panic trade. But they may need a statement that the rebuild is moving forward.