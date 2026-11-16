The San Jose Sharks defeated the Nashville Predators on Sunday night, led by their young first line of Macklin Celebrini (20), Will Smith (21), and Ivar Stenberg (19), who each tallied a goal.

San Jose entered the game on the second night of a back-to-back, having beaten Utah in a shootout, 6-5, the night before.

In their 4-2 win over the Preds, the Sharks were tasked with taking down the hottest team in the NHL, with Nashville entering the matchup on a seven-game winning streak.

Now sitting at 10-11-2 on the year despite a rocky stretch, the Sharks are fourth in the Pacific Division, with eyes still set on a potential playoff push.

Sunday Night’s Victory

After defeating Utah on Saturday night, the Sharks rode their momentum into a home game at the Tank, where their young line wasted no time heating up.

Opening up the scoring 12 minutes into the game was 21-year-old Will Smith, the Canadian center who continues to develop in his third season with the team.

Scoring on a breakaway with assists from his two younger counterparts, Smith notched his eighth goal of the season in what would not be his only point of the night.

After extending the lead to 2-0 in the first period, the Sharks continued to pile it on in the third, led by an Ivar Stenberg goal on a great find by none other than Smith.

Not done sharing the wealth, Smith would go on to find 20-year-old team captain Macklin Celebrini for the team’s fourth goal of the night, and his third point.

With the young first line doing great work for the Sharks offensively, tallying eight points in the win, veteran goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic did his part for the team as well.

Saving 33 of the 35 shots he faced (.943), Nedeljkovic helped lead San Jose to victory, allowing only two goals against a red-hot Nashville offense.

San Jose’s Bright Future

With 12 points coming in the Sharks’ Sunday victory, 11 of them came from players under the age of 25.

It is no secret that San Jose has one of the best young cores in the NHL, if not the best, and Sunday’s performance continued to reinforce that narrative.

Coming into the season, the Sharks had high aspirations for their young core, ranking 17th in Sportsnet’s preseason power rankings and 13th in Bleacher Report’s.

Not earning a regulation victory until 11 games into the season, however, questions remained about whether it would be another season of development rather than results.

Winning three of their last four games, San Jose has started to produce the results expected from its young core, giving fans a glimpse of the bright future the organization hopes to build.

With a 20-year-old star captain surrounded by other youthful talents, it’s not a question of if they will break their seven-season playoff drought; it’s how soon they will break through.