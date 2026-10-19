Sharks’ Yaroslav Askarov News Emerges Ahead of Maple Leafs Matchup

Among tonight’s scheduled NHL games is a matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Both teams will look to get back on track after suffering losses on Saturday. After sitting out the last two games, Yaroslav Askarov is expected to start against the Maple Leafs.

Askarov has had a rough start to the 2026-27 NHL season. He has yet to win a game, falling to 0-3 across his last three starts. The Sharks goaltender has also struggled this season, posting a 4.48 GAA and a .817 save percentage.

Askarov hopes to pick up his first win of the season in San Jose’s first game of a back-to-back. The Sharks are on an east coast road trip and currently sit 4th in the Pacific Division with a 4-3-1 record.

Toronto, meanwhile, also aims to bounce back after a disappointing 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders. Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to start for the Leafs tonight.

Tonight’s matchup will also be the first meeting between Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg. Fans will have their eyes on both players, who went 1st overall and 2nd overall, respectively, in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Sharks Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov Expected to Start Against the Maple Leafs

During the Sharks’ morning skate, it appeared that head coach Ryan Warsofsky had turned to Yaroslav Askarov for tonight’s game. Askarov’s expected start tonight all but confirms that Alex Nedeljkovic will get the start against the Montreal Canadiens tomorrow night.

According to reporter Sheng Peng, Askarov is expected to start against the Maple Leafs.

“Askarov starts,’ Peng wrote on X.

Tonight’s matchup against the Leafs is a huge opportunity for Askarov to reestablish himself as San Jose’s starter. Given Nedeljkovic’s strong performances so far, Askarov will need to prove himself to the organization.

San Jose’s Projected Line Combinations for Tonight’s Matchup Against Toronto

Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky appears to be slightly altering his defense, with Luca Cagnoni back in the lineup. Cagnoni, 21, has two points in seven games this season and will surely want to make a strong impression.

Tonight’s game will also be a special homecoming for forward Michael Misa. The Oakville, Ontario native is expecting a large turnout of friends and family at Scotiabank Arena tonight.

According to reporter Sheng Peng, the Sharks’ line combinations at this morning’s skate were as follows:

Chernyshov – Celebrini – Smith

Marchment – Wennberg – Toffoli

Stenberg – Misa – Sherwood

Goodrow – Ostapchuk – Graf

Nurse – Kesselring

Dickinson – Trouba

Orlov – Cagnoni

The Sharks’ projected power play units are as follows:

Orlov – Stenberg – Celebrini – Smith – Wennberg

Cagnoni – Chernyshov – Marchment – Toffoli – Misa