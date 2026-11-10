Ivar Stenberg Delivers as Sharks Snap Five-Game Skid in Eight-Round Shootout

The San Jose Sharks‘ 19-year-old Ivar Stenberg played hero Monday night, delivering a goal and the game-winning shootout goal to help the Sharks get back on track.

In the 3-2 win over the New York Islanders, offense was not coming easily for either side, with both goalies notching 30+ saves in the contest.

However, Stenberg was not fazed, scoring the team’s first goal before coming through again eight rounds into a shootout in which neither team could find the back of the net.

With a wrist shot to the top-right corner of the net, Stenberg ended the night just how he started it, getting his team back in the win column.

Now with three goals in four games, Stenberg is finding his confidence as a rookie, continuing to work on the third line and providing valuable minutes.

San Jose’s Hard-Fought Victory

It was not only Stenberg’s performance that got the Sharks back on track, however, as Yaroslav Askarov and Tyler Toffoli also provided valuable help in ending the skid.

Coming into the matchup as an underdog with a five-game losing streak, the Sharks needed a win badly at home against a middle-of-the-pack Islanders team.

Stars on the first line in Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and Michael Misa combined for 14 shots on goal, but none were able to record a point.

Instead, the third line provided valuable, much-needed minutes for the struggling Sharks, creating both of the team’s goals in regulation and, of course, the game-winner.

Toffoli, the 34-year-old veteran center, scored the even-strength equalizer with a fortunate bounce to make it 2-2 in the second period.

He also recorded his 6th assist of the year on a shot deflection by Stenberg, who capitalized on the opportunity in the first period.

Arguably the most important performance of the game, however, was Askarov’s 30 saves on 32 shots.

Askarov, who has struggled as of late, finally found his groove, posting a .938 save percentage in 64:55 of ice time and saving all eight shots he faced in the shootout.

Can the Sharks Build Off the Win?

The Sharks were supposed to be an exciting team out of the Pacific this year, full of exciting young stars and talent, but have failed to get going early.

Coming off a five-game losing streak, the Sharks needed this home win badly, hoping it could be the difference heading into their upcoming games.

Now sitting at 8-11-1 on the year, tied for sixth in the Pacific, the Sharks have a stretch ahead where they can work to build momentum off this gritty shootout win.

With five home games in their next six contests, the Sharks’ young core has time to find its footing in familiar territory.

With the team not leaving California until November 28, San Jose will have 19 days in the state to try to build off the momentum from Stenberg and Askarov’s performances.

Working to dig their way up the Pacific standings, the next six games will be a true test of what the Sharks’ ceiling is for the rest of the season.