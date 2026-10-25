Jared McCann Injury Update With Timeline Is Awful News For Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have some players that they really can’t afford to lose to injury.

They didn’t get that luck on Sunday, though, when they announced Jared McCann injury news.

The update will keep McCann off the ice for multiple months. It’s a bad outcome for Seattle.

Jared McCann Injury Update

The Kraken used their official social media channels on Sunday to share that McCann has been ruled out because of a lower-body injury.

Seattle fans knew McCann was injured, but they didn’t expect the timeline.

How Long is Jared McCann Out?

McCann will be out for 10 weeks, according to the official Kraken announcement.

#SeaKraken forward Jared McCann will be out 10 weeks with a lower-body injury and has been placed on injured reserve. — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) October 25, 2026

Because of the lack of information in reporting hockey injuries, it hadn’t been clear that McCann would be out for so long.

What Happened to Jared McCann?

It’s not immediately clear what happened to McCann, but the first sign of an injury came on Saturday.

The Kraken announced before their Saturday clash with the Minnesota Wild that McCann would be out with a lower-body injury. They recalled forward Jani Nyman from the AHL to take McCann’s spot on the roster.

Jared McCann Stats

McCann has played in 11 games this season. He has three goals and five assists for eight points.

This is McCann’s sixth season with the Kraken. He has 291 points in 378 games for Seattle, including 141 goals and 150 assists.

Now, he’ll have to be out of action for a while.