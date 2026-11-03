Kraken May Regret Moving Shane Wright When They Did

The Seattle Kraken have finally moved on from Shane Wright, sending the former fourth-overall pick to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Matthew Wood. It’s a one-for-one swap of two young forwards, but there’s a bigger question surrounding Seattle’s decision: why was Wood the player the Kraken wanted to build around rather than Wright?

Wood certainly brings an appealing skill set. He’s a big winger with a powerful shot, and his 17-goal rookie season showed the kind of finishing ability Seattle could use. But Wright is only 22, has already demonstrated that he can produce at the NHL level, and plays a position that is considerably harder to fill.

Perhaps the change of scenery is exactly what he needs. Nashville seems prepared to give him a legitimate opportunity to establish himself as a top-six center. That raises another question: should the Kraken have waited until the trade deadline before deciding Wright no longer fit their plans?

Kraken May Have Undervalued What Shane Wright Can Still Become

Seattle’s decision to acquire Wood isn’t difficult to understand. At 21, he already has a 17-goal NHL season under his belt, and his combination of size, reach, and shooting ability gives the Kraken a different dimension up front.

Seattle GM Jason Botterill specifically highlighted Wood’s hockey sense, shot, and ability to protect the puck. Those are useful attributes, particularly for a team looking to add more finishing ability to its forward group.

But Wright offers something different. He is a natural center with the skating ability and two-way instincts to become a valuable piece down the middle. His 44-point rookie campaign in 2024-25 demonstrated that there is legitimate offensive upside, even if his production slipped to 27 points last season.

The Kraken received just four points from him in 14 games this season. That’s not exactly a compelling argument for keeping him in the lineup indefinitely. Still, it’s a small sample, and it doesn’t erase what Wright showed during his first full NHL season.

The bigger issue is opportunity. Wright has spoken about wanting more minutes and a larger role, and Seattle never quite managed to turn him into the center it envisioned when selecting him fourth overall.

That’s where the timing becomes questionable. Why not wait until the trade deadline? Another few months could have given Seattle a better understanding of Wright’s trajectory and potentially allowed the trade market to develop. Instead, the Kraken moved on early, accepting a player with a more established scoring profile but arguably less positional value.

Nashville Could Give Wright the Developmental Opportunity Seattle Couldn’t

The encouraging part for Wright is that Nashville appears to have a fairly clear plan.

Predators coach Andrew Brunette has already indicated that he wants to use Wright at center and sees the potential for him to become a top-six forward. He specifically pointed to Wright’s pace through the middle of the ice, along with his defensive responsibility.

That’s a meaningful difference from simply giving a young player another opportunity and hoping something clicks.

Nashville needs more speed and skill at center, and Wright has the tools to address both needs. Playing alongside established offensive talent could also help him rebuild some confidence. Brunette has acknowledged that belief is part of what Wright needs to take the next step.

The Predators aren’t expecting a finished product. They’re betting that a change of scenery, a defined position, and consistent coaching can help unlock the player Seattle once envisioned.

And that is precisely why the Kraken might eventually regret this move.

Wood could become a productive scoring winger, and there’s a legitimate case for Seattle preferring his immediate offensive profile. But centers with Wright’s skating ability and two-way potential are not easy to find.

The trade may work out for both teams. Yet if Nashville gives Wright the minutes and patience he wanted, Seattle could find itself watching a former top prospect finally put everything together somewhere else.