Kraken Could Trade Former 1st-Round Pick for Simon Edvinsson

The Seattle Kraken are a popular team in trade rumors these days.
That includes in chatter about Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who seems likely to end up somewhere new, with the main question simply being where that will be.
The Kraken are still trying to establish themselves as an upper-echelon franchise, and if they could pull off a statement trade for a rising star like Edvinsson, that could really help their cause going forward.
A lot of rumors recently from the Kraken perspective have involved Shane Wright, but the latest connection to Edvinsson doesn’t do that.
Instead, the idea posed by Sportsnet’s Ryan Dixon is that the Kraken could trade Berkly Catton for Edvinsson.
Kraken Trade Rumor for Simon Edvinsson
Catton has gotten off to a solid start to the season. Through four games, he has a goal and an assist.
He was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and he’s still just 20 years old.
The Saskatchewan-native is a 5-foot-10, left-shot forward who could still take some time, but could eventually grow into a high-end contributor.
By the same token, if he could fetch Edvinsson in return, it’s something the Kraken would have to consider, especially considering what their defense looks like.
“Seattle landed an exciting blue-line prospect in Chase Reid at the 2026 draft, but the back end remains a clear position of need,” Dixon writes. “You could probably say the same thing about a few areas of the ice in Seattle, but the club does have a handful of centers who possess different degrees of potential. Catton was the eighth-overall pick in 2024 and if he’d been on a clear upward trajectory since then, we’re probably not having this conversation. Of course, there’s still plenty of potential in the player, even though the 20-year-old hasn’t exploded on the scene yet.”
Dixon does go on to mention Wright, as well, so maybe this trade wouldn’t be as simple as 1-for-1.
“Catton, though not big, is a skilled player with a big motor,” Dixon writes. “When you consider Seattle has center Matty Beniers in the mix and playmaking pivot Jake O’Brien — the eighth pick in 2025 — beginning his pro career in the AHL this fall, the Kraken would be dealing from a relative position of strength. And don’t forget about Shane Wright, a right-shot center who still has middle-six appeal. Who knows, maybe Wright would be a guy who piques Detroit’s interest in a larger deal, too.”
From Seattle’s side, it’s unlikely they’d totally regret dealing Catton for Edvinsson, unless the defenseman for some reason wasn’t happy in Seattle, either.
Red Wings Fit
The way a Catton deal to Detroit would make the most sense is if they do indeed trade away Dylan Larkin.
A Red Wings team without Larkin and Edvinsson becomes a clear rebuild, and so snatching a promising center at 20 years old from another team makes more sense.
If Detroit intends to still contend this season and potentially keep Larkin despite his trade request, then Catton is probably a step backward for them as far as present contribution — and other teams might have a better offer they can make for Edvinsson to help the Red Wings in the present.
Trades are a two-way street, of course, so Catton would have to make sense in Detroit, as well.
Kraken Could Trade Former 1st-Round Pick for Simon Edvinsson