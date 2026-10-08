Kraken Could Trade Former 1st-Round Pick for Simon Edvinsson

The Seattle Kraken are a popular team in trade rumors these days.

That includes in chatter about Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who seems likely to end up somewhere new, with the main question simply being where that will be.

The Kraken are still trying to establish themselves as an upper-echelon franchise, and if they could pull off a statement trade for a rising star like Edvinsson, that could really help their cause going forward.

A lot of rumors recently from the Kraken perspective have involved Shane Wright, but the latest connection to Edvinsson doesn’t do that.

Instead, the idea posed by Sportsnet’s Ryan Dixon is that the Kraken could trade Berkly Catton for Edvinsson.

Kraken Trade Rumor for Simon Edvinsson

Catton has gotten off to a solid start to the season. Through four games, he has a goal and an assist.

He was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and he’s still just 20 years old.

The Saskatchewan-native is a 5-foot-10, left-shot forward who could still take some time, but could eventually grow into a high-end contributor.

By the same token, if he could fetch Edvinsson in return, it’s something the Kraken would have to consider, especially considering what their defense looks like.