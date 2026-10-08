Blues May Part Ways With Former 1st-Round Pick for Simon Edvinsson Trade

The St. Louis Blues are as regular a customer to the NHL trade rumor mill as any team in the league.

So the fact that the Blues have popped up in the latest report about what it might take for the Detroit Red Wings to trade Simon Edvinsson? It’s not a surprise.

Players up and down the Blues roster have been floated as trade candidates, and while some have gone, others have stayed.

Interestingly, one player who was dealt away was also a defenseman, and it was Justin Faulk being sent to those very Red Wings.

At the moment, Detroit isn’t where Edvinsson wants to be. He’s seeking a big new contract and isn’t getting it there.

Whether the Blues would be the team to make the best offer for Edvinsson remains to be seen, but apparently there’s a fit that at least on analyst thinks makes sense.

Blues Trade Idea for Simon Edvinsson

Sportsnet’s Ryan Dixon sees a player in St. Louis who could use a change of scenery in a similar way to Edvinsson: Dalibor Dvorsky.

The former first-round pick doesn’t have a great path to top-six playing time at the moment.