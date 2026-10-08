Blues May Part Ways With Former 1st-Round Pick for Simon Edvinsson Trade

The St. Louis Blues are as regular a customer to the NHL trade rumor mill as any team in the league.
So the fact that the Blues have popped up in the latest report about what it might take for the Detroit Red Wings to trade Simon Edvinsson? It’s not a surprise.
Players up and down the Blues roster have been floated as trade candidates, and while some have gone, others have stayed.
Interestingly, one player who was dealt away was also a defenseman, and it was Justin Faulk being sent to those very Red Wings.
At the moment, Detroit isn’t where Edvinsson wants to be. He’s seeking a big new contract and isn’t getting it there.
Whether the Blues would be the team to make the best offer for Edvinsson remains to be seen, but apparently there’s a fit that at least on analyst thinks makes sense.
Blues Trade Idea for Simon Edvinsson
Sportsnet’s Ryan Dixon sees a player in St. Louis who could use a change of scenery in a similar way to Edvinsson: Dalibor Dvorsky.
The former first-round pick doesn’t have a great path to top-six playing time at the moment.
“The Blues made a big move to get Mason McTavish at the draft, then ended any speculation they would move on from Robert Thomas by making him captain before the season,” Dixon writes. “If Thomas and McTavish are entrenched as the club’s top two centers for a long time, where does that leave Dvorsky? The 21-year-old was taken 10th overall in 2023 and, after netting 12 goals as a rookie last year, has already potted a pair in three outings this year.”
It’d be a little early to give up on Dvorsky, but it really wouldn’t be about giving up as much as it would be about reallocating resources.
“This would be about the Blues dealing from an area of strength — they also selected well-regarded centre Tynan Lawrence 11th overall in June — to bulk up somewhere else,” Dixon writes. “St. Louis has some quality young pieces on the blueline — Philip Broberg and rookie righty Adam Jiricek among them — but adding Edvinsson would take things to a whole other level and likely add the player with the best career ahead of him.”
Edvinsson’s drama might overshadow the fact of just how good he can be. He’d be a great pickup for the Blues.
Red Wings Fit
Dvorsky going to Detroit would depend on the Red Wings fully embracing a rebuild.
To do that, they also likely have to give in to Dylan Larkin’s request and trade him out of town, too.
Then the Red Wings can allow youngsters, like Dvorsky, to develop into the best versions of themselves.
“Detroit would need to insulate Dvorsky while he develops, but the pedigree is there for him to become a good top-six C,” Dixon writes.
It’s a match that feels like the Blues would probably need to add a little something to Dvorsky to get a deal done, but it’s apparently at least within the realm of possibility.
Blues May Part Ways With Former 1st-Round Pick for Simon Edvinsson Trade